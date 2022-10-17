from the MY-code-is-perfect! dept.
I am really astonished by the capabilities of static code analysis. The tool surprised me the other day as it turned out to be smarter and more attentive than I am. I found I must be careful when working with static analysis tools. Code reported by the analyzer often looks fine and I'm tempted to discard the warning as a false positive and move on. I fell into this trap and failed to spot bugs...Even I, one of the PVS-Studio developers.
So, appreciate and use static code analyzers! They will help save your time and nerve cells.
[Ed note: I debated running this story as there was an element of self-promotion (aka Bin Spam), but the submitter has been with the site for a while and has posted informative comments. Besides, I know there have been far too many times when I've seen a compiler complain about some section of my code and I'm thinking there is nothing wrong with it — and then I, finally, see my mistake. Anyone have samples of code where you just knew the compiler or static analyzer was wrong, only to find out otherwise? --martyb]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Monday October 23, @07:07AM (1 child)
The second bug it found was caused by the following definition in a header file:
I hope they immediately fired the programmer who wrote that atrocity (no, I don't mean the obvious typo; even after correcting that, it's just wrong in so many ways).
(Score: 2) by ledow on Monday October 23, @07:12AM
What kind of IDE doesn't distinguish between macros and proper functions anyway?
I know Eclipse CDT highlights one in purple, one in grey, and a grey "sprintf" would flag straightaway to me.
(Score: 1, Troll) by aristarchus on Monday October 23, @07:21AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @07:49AM
U all right? Looks like your ideation goes less diverse and more obsessive by the day.
(Score: 3, Informative) by ataradov on Monday October 23, @07:26AM
Those PVS guys are annoying as hell. They spam forums with their overt advertising.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @07:32AM
ever since they reprinted that hatchet-job on Rust, I've known they're either dishonest or stupid. In fact this shows up a lot in their marketing.
Yes, static analysis is something you should do, but don't waste your time on massive analysis tools until you've at least written tests and used a fuzzer. And for fuck's sake: don't start shitting on correct-by-construction techniques (eg. modern type systems) to justify the purchase of this software.
