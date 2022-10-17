Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

uBlock Origin Criticized for Blocking Content Security Policy

posted by Fnord666 on Monday October 23, @09:09AM   Printer-friendly
from the Digital-Arms-Race dept.
Security Digital Liberty

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

The popular content blocking extension uBlock Origin blocks CSP reporting on websites that make use of it if it injects neutered scripts.

CSP, Content Security Policy, can be used by web developers to whitelist code that is allowed to run on web properties. The idea behind the feature is to prevent attackers from injecting JavaScript on websites protected by CSP.

CSP reports any attempt of interfering with the site's policies in regards to scripts to the webmaster. This happens when users connect to the site, and is used by webmasters to analyze and resolve the detected issues.

[...] Raymond Hill, the developer of uBlock Origin, replied stating that this was not a bug but by design. The extension blocks the sending of CSP reports if it injects a neutered Google Analytics script.

Source: https://www.ghacks.net/2017/10/19/ublock-criticized-for-blocking-csp/

Original Submission


«  Code Analyzer Turned Out to be Smarter Than One of its Creators
uBlock Origin Criticized for Blocking Content Security Policy | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @09:21AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @09:21AM (#586246)

    If ublock is preventing the browser from enforcing CSP stuff like "please let me know if the user's browser is removing ads/malware/crapware" then that's what I want ublock to do.

    Seems like the people designing CSP added a bit of overreach: https://mathiasbynens.be/notes/csp-reports [mathiasbynens.be]

    Now, whenever someone visits your site, and his browser blocks scripts, styles, fonts, or other resources based on your CSP configuration, it makes an HTTP POST request to /csp-hotline.php passing along a JSON-formatted report of the violation.

    To me it's only an issue if the CSP limits an iframe to certain things but ublock somehow makes the CSP more lenient and the iframe can suddenly run more dangerous stuff.

    So the real news here is CSP doing stuff that is less likely to protect the user, which to me deviates from what it CSP was originally supposed to do - protect users from malicious 3rd party content:

    prevent cross-site scripting (XSS), clickjacking and other code injection attacks resulting from execution of malicious content in the trusted web page context.

(1)