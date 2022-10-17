from the Digital-Arms-Race dept.
The popular content blocking extension uBlock Origin blocks CSP reporting on websites that make use of it if it injects neutered scripts.
CSP, Content Security Policy, can be used by web developers to whitelist code that is allowed to run on web properties. The idea behind the feature is to prevent attackers from injecting JavaScript on websites protected by CSP.
CSP reports any attempt of interfering with the site's policies in regards to scripts to the webmaster. This happens when users connect to the site, and is used by webmasters to analyze and resolve the detected issues.
[...] Raymond Hill, the developer of uBlock Origin, replied stating that this was not a bug but by design. The extension blocks the sending of CSP reports if it injects a neutered Google Analytics script.
Source: https://www.ghacks.net/2017/10/19/ublock-criticized-for-blocking-csp/
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @09:21AM
If ublock is preventing the browser from enforcing CSP stuff like "please let me know if the user's browser is removing ads/malware/crapware" then that's what I want ublock to do.
Seems like the people designing CSP added a bit of overreach: https://mathiasbynens.be/notes/csp-reports [mathiasbynens.be]
To me it's only an issue if the CSP limits an iframe to certain things but ublock somehow makes the CSP more lenient and the iframe can suddenly run more dangerous stuff.
So the real news here is CSP doing stuff that is less likely to protect the user, which to me deviates from what it CSP was originally supposed to do - protect users from malicious 3rd party content:
