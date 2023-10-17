from the believe-it-when-you-see-it dept.
Elon Musk's Boring Company has received permission to dig 10.1 miles of tunnel in Maryland:
On Thursday, Maryland officials gave Elon Musk's Boring Company permission to dig a 10.1-mile tunnel "beneath the state-owned portion of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, between the Baltimore city line and Maryland 175 in Hanover," according to the Baltimore Sun.
According to Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn, The Boring Company (which Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk founded to advance tunneling technology) wants to build two 35-mile tunnels between Baltimore and Washington, DC. The federal government owns about two-thirds of the land that Musk's company would need to dig underneath. As of Friday, it was unclear whether that permission had been granted. (A Department of Transportation spokeswoman told Ars that the land in question was owned by the National Park Service, which did not immediately respond to request for comment.)
But the 10 miles that have been approved by the state of Maryland will for the first leg of an underground system that could contain a Hyperloop system. Musk first floated the idea of a Hyperloop—which would ferry passengers through a low-pressure tube in levitating pods floating above a track using air-bearings—in 2013. But the CEO determined that he didn't have time to see his idea through to fruition, so he issued a white paper and challenged startups and students alike to make headway on the concept.
Also at The Washington Post (archive).
Previously: Elon Musk Claims to Have "Verbal Approval" to Build New York to Washington, D.C. Hyperloop
Related Stories
You'd better get that in writing:
A plan to build an ultrafast Hyperloop [
One] tube train has been given "verbal [government] approval" to connect large cities on the East Coast, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk says. He adds that the system would whisk passengers from New York to Washington, D.C., in 29 minutes.
After his tweet about the plan set off intense interest, Musk added a clarification, stating, "Still a lot of work needed to receive formal approval, but am optimistic that will occur rapidly."
We're seeking more details from Musk and his companies that are involved in the Hyperloop project — from the vehicle unit to the Boring Co., which would dig the tunnels. He did not specify, for instance, which agency had given its approval or when construction might begin.
Engineers who are working on the project have the goal of sending pods through a tube at speeds of more than 700 mph, using magnetic levitation and an electric motor in a vacuum environment.
The Boring Company's mundane tunneling plans may have been a red herring to distract from underground Hyperloop development.
Is this how Muskmania dies? With an undeliverable promise of multi-billion dollar infrastructure? Or will Musk deliver a transportation system faster than the highest-speed rail, create the world's most valuable
car company, and build a Hyperloop on Mars designed to transport him from the ice caps to his throne (crafted from the disinterred bones of Steve Jobs) at Olympus Mons?
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday October 23, @12:29PM (1 child)
Just in time for the Second American Revolution to lay waste to DC and Wall Street and move the capital to Denver for the dawning of the Second American Republic and its stark move away from the aristocratic fantasies of the DC-NY power elite.
Well, I can dream.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Monday October 23, @01:32PM
Washington, as you know, is a swamp. It's a swamp built on a swamp. I like your idea of moving the capital. If I do, I'll move it to Palm Beach. Can you imagine that? I want you to imagine how much better our future can be if we declare independence from the elites who've led us to one financial and foreign policy disaster after another. Crooked Hillary and her friends in global finance tried to scare America into thinking small -- and they tried to scare the American people out of voting for a better future. #MAGA 🇺🇸
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday October 23, @01:09PM (3 children)
Is there a lot of traffic between those sites? I'm not trolling, genuinely interested, not having lived within 1000 miles I donno.
From the civilized world, looking in on the east coast, one endpoint is a famous hyper over crowded over security theater'd tourist trap surrounded by impressive poverty mere blocks away, and the other endpoint periodically contends for title of murder capital of USA or murder capital of world etc.
I mean, even not living there I "know" there's a lot of traffic between LA and SF or NYC and Boston. I've never heard of traffic from Baltimore to DC.
It seems a peculiar route to build a high speed train on. Maybe they want to test it at low or low value ridership, LOL.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday October 23, @01:18PM
http://www.startribune.com/on-amtrak-s-fast-train-from-d-c-to-n-y-c/246415191/ [startribune.com]
So there is plenty of demand for our nation's fastest (as of 2014?) train service. But if you look at the previous article, Musk's Hyperloop could allegedly do it in 29 minutes instead of 2 hours, 45 minutes.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday October 23, @01:23PM
Also as of 2014 it seems nearly a quarter of a million people were commuting from Maryland to work in DC, while another 140k were commuting the other way, living in DC and working in Maryland. http://www.roads.maryland.gov/OPPEN/Traffic_Volume_Trends1.pdf
There are also two commuter rail lines, I didn't find a good link with numbers for that, but all told there's tremendous demand for transport in this area.
None of that changes the fact that this 'hyperloop' is still the worst kind of vapor - and this supposed grant of permission doesn't alter that in any way.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday October 23, @02:00PM
I guess you're referring to Times Square and Hell's Kitchen. Ironically to New Yorkers "hell" sooner describes Times Square than Hell's Kitchen...
Anyway your impressions are about 30 years out of date. Hell's Kitchen has been a very hot neighborhood for 20 years. Even a crappy garden-style apartment (aka ground level) will cost you a million dollars.
There is a lot of traffic between NY and DC, both vehicular, air, and rail. There are a lot of reasons for that. One important one is that the whores in DC are constantly in NYC begging for bribes...I mean, campaign contributions. Democratic whores go to the Upper Left Side, republican whores go to the Upper Right Side. I mean, "Upper West Side" and "Upper East Side." Many people think they should go to DC if they want to meet with their representatives, but they'll never get that meeting. If they hang out at fundraisers in NYC every representative from every state, including governors, will show up to beg for money.
Another reason is DC is a cheerless armpit. Lame. Deadly boring. So many of the licensed thieves, I mean public servants, take off to have fun in NYC on the weekends, especially if it's a long weekend.
But I digress. Theoretically a hyperloop between NYC and DC makes perfect sense. There's already a lot of rail traffic between DC, NYC, and Boston. It's an efficient way to travel because you can go from city center to city center without the hassle of taking a taxi to the airport (because mass transit never can seem to connect to airports in America), waiting two hours for your anal probe and fondling from the TSA, and getting shoe-horned into a tiny seat and imprisoned for the duration of the flight. Walk out of work, walk into Penn Station, hop on the Acela, work in your seat with the outlet and wifi, and before you know it you're in city center DC or Boston.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Parent