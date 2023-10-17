from the preorder-on-banggood dept.
Tesla has reached an agreement to build a factory in Shanghai, China:
Tesla Inc. has reached an agreement with the Shanghai government to set up its own manufacturing facility in the city, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people briefed on the plan.
The Palo Alto, California-based carmaker is working with the local government on the timing and details of an announcement, the people told the newspaper. The deal, which without a local partner likely won't negate China's 25 percent import tax, will still allow Tesla to reduce its production costs drastically, according to the report.
China is the world's largest market for automobiles.
Previously: Tesla's Big China Chances on Indefinite Hold
Some have believed that China is Tesla’s most lucrative opportunity. A new report makes it look like that opportunity has been lost. “China plans to halt issuing permits to produce electric vehicles because of concern additional approvals may lead to a glut in the world’s biggest auto market,”Bloomberg reports. Without permits, no Chinese production. Without Chinese production, no chance to gain relevance in a market surrounded by high custom barriers, and subsidies that favor domestics. Without the world’s largest EV market, no chance for Tesla to maintain scale and relevance in the world.
There have been occasional rumors of Tesla starting production in China, and each time, it turned out to be wishful thinking. Chinese production never was as easy as the many -- always false -- rumors made it sound.
- No foreign OEM may produce a car in China on its own. An at least 50:50 joint venture with a domestic maker is needed. There is talk that this may change some day, but so far, it has not.
- Then there is the “strong suggestion” by the Chinese government to sell that domestically produced electric vehicle under a new Chinese brand, owned by the joint venture. There is no foreign-branded EV made in China. A few weeks ago, an electric car joint venture between Volkswagen and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile (JAC Motors) to make electric cars has been approved by Chinese authorities. The EVs “will be made and sold under a new brand and logo,” state-run Xinhua news wire reported. Its brand is Tesla’s strongest suit. In China, it would go wasted.
- Then, to qualify for subsidies by the central government, the batteries used in the electric vehicle must be from an approved manufacturer, a source with in-depth knowledge of the business told me. There are only three approved battery makers, I was told, and they are all Chinese: BYD, Lishen, and CATL. Most of the value of an EV is in the battery.
- And finally, the joint venture must secure a long list of licenses. The toughest to get is the one from the National Development and Reform Commission [NDRC], essentially the state planner. According to the Bloomberg report, the NDRC stopped issuing these licenses, after handing out 15 of them since 2016. The Volkswagen/JAC JV was the last enterprise to get one.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DannyB on Monday October 23, @05:44PM
Tesla has decided it is okay to turn over all its technology to China.
In the long run, this could work out badly for Tesla.
(Score: 3, Informative) by AssCork on Monday October 23, @05:49PM (1 child)
The Chinese will have their own plant cranking out cloned Teslas at a third of the cost, and a tenth of the QA.
A shame, Mr Musk really seemed like the exact opposite of an evil genius - what with his all-electric cars, solar panel roof tiles, and what-nots.
Who would have guessed the chink in his armour was the inability to learn from other [jalopnik.com] people's [nbcnews.com] experiences [forbes.com]?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @06:14PM
Your cork fell out.
This is actually the opposite of an evil move, he is voluntarily setting up manufacturing because it will earn money for Tesla guaranteed and if the Chinese steal any of Tesla's methods it will only improve electric car tech worldwide. This was Musk's not-evil motives as far as I can tell, get the world away from fossil fuels and on to more sustainable tech. Getting China on a faster track to EV adoption is good for the whole world.
Typical capitalist viewpoint though, "wah wah our prooofits!" US industrialization was kicked off by some intellectual property theft, now the rest of the world follows suit. Perhaps it is time we viewed technological advancement as a more open field instead of something to be hoarded so private corporations can fuck over the general public?
