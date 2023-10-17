from the pay-no-attention-to-the-companies-behind-the-curtain dept.
Gizmodo and Digitaltrends are among those reporting that electronics retail website Newegg has been sued by South Korean Banks, who say that Newegg and the South Korean Hardware company Moneual conspired to defraud the banks of "hundreds of millions of dollars."
The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, claims that Newegg and computer wholesaler ASI Corp. made false orders for home-theater computers from Moneual. The banks claim that Moneual organized the scheme and used the fake orders to obtain funds from the four banks. Newegg and ASI allegedly received a cut of the money in exchange for their cooperation.
[...] The computers that Moneual ordered were allegedly priced at 300 times their actual retail value, which is why the banks believe Newegg and ASI were part of the scam.
"No such business would have [paid] such an inflated price, unless it intended to create the illusion of extensive, profitable, high-value commerce... for the purpose of defrauding lenders into supporting the transactions," the lawsuit alleges.
The four banks are demanding a jury trial and monetary damages. They say that $230 million is still owed from the faulty loans that Moneual obtained.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @11:52PM (2 children)
I mean c'mon 230 million worth of damages (meaning at least that much in loans?) and they wouldn't have thought to verify the purchases going on BEFORE all this?
300 percent markup should have been pretty easy to verify, especially for the nominal price of a modern desktop PC, indicating they didn't perform any formal inspection or valuation of the merchandise the loan was going to fund.
A few million I could maybe see, but something on the order of a quarter billion dollars sure sounds like negligence on the part of the banks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @11:57PM
The loan officer used to work for Equifax.
(Score: 3, Informative) by bob_super on Monday October 23, @11:59PM
Not 300 percent, 30000 percent.
This is gold-plated-hammer-marble-toilet-Afghan-gas-station-F-35 levels of "oops I didn't notice the price" gouging.
Just short of a Pentagon Civilian Distinction.
