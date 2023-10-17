from the world's-tiniest-violin-ringtone dept.
FBI failed to access 7,000 encrypted mobile devices
Agents at the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been unable to extract data from nearly 7,000 mobile devices they have tried to access, the agency's director has said.
Christopher Wray said encryption on devices was "a huge, huge problem" for FBI investigations. The agency had failed to access more than half of the devices it targeted in an 11-month period, he said.
One cyber-security expert said such encryption was now a "fact of life". Many smartphones encrypt their contents when locked, as standard - a security feature that often prevents even the phones' manufacturers from accessing data. Such encryption is different to end-to-end encryption, which prevents interception of communications on a large scale.
Cyber-security expert Prof Alan Woodward at the University of Surrey said device encryption was clearly frustrating criminal investigations but it would be impractical and insecure to develop "back doors" or weakened security.
In a time when the government is committing criminal acts, is it not advisable for citizens to do what they can to protect themselves from that crime?
by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday October 23, @10:16PM
I disabled the login password on my iPhone 7. Now it opens right up to the desktop - is it called "desktop" on iOS devices?
My setting is as G-d and Nature intended.
by Freeman on Monday October 23, @10:26PM
It's a "Home Screen" as desktop doesn't really fit the nature of the beast. The reason for the password, isn't to restrict your "Freedom". It's to restrict a thief's "Freedom" to access your information. I have read your stances on the topic and I'm pretty sure you already know all the arguments against it. I'm also glad that No password is an option.
by Freeman on Monday October 23, @10:18PM
Security isn't security, if only the "good guys" have the keys to the kingdom. The bad guys would get them about a second after the good guys have them. Plus, who's to say the "good guys" are good?
by edIII on Monday October 23, @10:29PM
Part of me is very skeptical. The NSA did have a bunch of their top secret tools stolen, but I suspect they have more. Or other governments do.
Maybe the FBI wants us to think our whole device/drive encryption is secure? There was a recent article about how some TPM was compromised. That's all it takes, and side channel attacks are a bitch. I'm reminded of the security concept that once you've lost physical security, you've lost all security. There is only one exception, and that is data at rest, and that is only as long as the encryption keys are irretrievable or not present in the device hardware at any level we can adequately measure and process.
It's wonderful news, but sounds too good to be true.
by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @10:43PM
Did you mean "yuuuge, yuuuge problem"?
by Justin Case on Monday October 23, @10:52PM
Yeah, sure, blame BBC not the submitter, but...
is actually
"Spin" like this is part of how we've had fake news since forever. Media lapdogs always side with the biggest thug on the block.
