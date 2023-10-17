Stories
Mating With Neanderthals Reintroduced "Lost" DNA Into Modern Humans

posted by martyb on Tuesday October 24, @05:55AM   Printer-friendly
from the gift-that-keeps-on-giving dept.
Science

edIII writes:

Interbreeding with Neandertals[1] restored some genetic heirlooms that modern humans left behind in the ancient exodus from Africa, new research suggests.

Those heirlooms are versions of genes, or alleles, that were present in humans' and Neandertals' shared ancestors. Neandertals carried many of those old alleles, passing them along generation after generation, while developing their own versions of other genes. A small number of humans left Africa around 100,000 years ago and settled in Asia and Europe. These migrants "lost" the ancestral alleles.

But when the migrants or their descendants interbred with Neandertals, Eurasians reinherited the ancestral heirlooms along with Neandertal DNA, John "Tony" Capra reported October 20 at the annual meeting of the American Society of Human Genetics.

Unfortunately, a few of the genes identified are associated with disease.

[1] Though most often spelled Neanderthal, Neandertal is also a valid spelling.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 24, @06:00AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 24, @06:00AM (#586740)

    Though most often spelled Neanderthal, Neandertal is also a valid spelling.

    No, it is not. It will give your descendants fuzzy-thinking-republican disease. I mean, what are you, German?

    • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 24, @06:14AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 24, @06:14AM (#586744)

      I mean, what are you, German?

      No, Gaul.

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday October 24, @06:29AM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Tuesday October 24, @06:29AM (#586745) Homepage Journal

    ... that it was a bad idea to "marry" my first cousin.

    But he said it was completely cool to "marry" my second cousin.

    --
