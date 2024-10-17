17/10/24/009250 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday October 24, @09:02AM
from the one-license-to-rule-them-all dept.
from the one-license-to-rule-them-all dept.
The Linux Foundation has created one open-data licence framework to rule them all, allowing users to collaborate on data-driven projects.
Today at the Open Source Summit in Prague, executive director Jim Zemlin announced the Community Data License Agreement, which is designed for non-proprietary data.
The org says data producers can now share the goods "with greater clarity about what recipients may do with it".
One branch "puts terms in place to ensure that downstream recipients can use and modify that data, and are also required to share their changes", while the other does not oblige users to share those changes.
The idea is to accelerate machine learning in open source.
Linux Foundation Wants to Do to Data What It's Done for Software | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 24, @09:26AM
Would any legal expert around here care to explain the difference to Creative Commons licenses please?
Reply to This