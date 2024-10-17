The Linux Foundation has created one open-data licence framework to rule them all, allowing users to collaborate on data-driven projects.

Today at the Open Source Summit in Prague, executive director Jim Zemlin announced the Community Data License Agreement, which is designed for non-proprietary data.

The org says data producers can now share the goods "with greater clarity about what recipients may do with it".

One branch "puts terms in place to ensure that downstream recipients can use and modify that data, and are also required to share their changes", while the other does not oblige users to share those changes.