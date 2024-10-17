from the can't-show-what-you-ain't-got dept.
Netflix is raising another $1.6bn (£1.2bn) from investors to finance new shows and possibly make acquisitions.
The video streaming service plans to spend up to $8bn on content next year to compete with fast-growing rivals.
Netflix will issue bonds to investors, although the interest rate it will pay has yet to be decided, the company said in a statement.
Netflix plans to release 80 films next year, but some analysts are wary about its cash burn and debt interest costs.
The company's latest debt fundraising is its largest so far, and the fourth time in three years it has raised more than $1bn by issuing bonds.
Earlier this month, Netflix said it would raise prices in countries including the UK and US for the first time in two years.
Has Netflix added enough original material to make up for the licensed content they've dropped and the price increase they mean to enact?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 24, @11:17PM (19 children)
Society is going to shift away from passive content. At best, society will give up consuming fake people's stories, and start making their own by living; at worst, people will become absorbed in immersive interactive content.
My reasoning is that there are only so many stories; the entertainment industry relies on new experiences—which is why there's a lot of content geared towards children. However, with so much content available now, it's very easy to max out on all of the experiences; after a while, there's just nothing new to observe or learn or experience; the content becomes the same ol' thing with slightly different costumes. When the adults move on, they'll take their children with them.
So, unless this billion+ dollars gets put into new kinds of interactive technology, I doubt there's much more room to grow.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday October 24, @11:31PM (5 children)
That's not what's gonna kill Netflix short-term.
The end of Net neutrality, bringing low-low caps on anything not rubber-stamped by Comcast or ATT will, at least in the US.
Netflix will have to raise their prices to pay off the ISPs, until they're just one more cable-like choice...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 24, @11:39PM (1 child)
It will free people to search for new ways to pass data around.
Email, wikipedia reading, txt messaging, etc., doesn't need 10 Gbps down/up links, or even wired last-mile networking.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday October 24, @11:56PM
There's also avian carriers
Donate To Soggy Jobs [soggy.jobs]
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday October 24, @11:49PM
I don't think so.
People are slowly but steadily leaving cable TV as the oldest generation dies out, and younger generations don't see the value in something where they can't skip the commercials (without a DVR), can't pick what to watch when, it has an utterly archaic UI, etc. But people are showing that they're perfectly happy to spend good money on streaming services: Netflix, Amazon video, iTunes/Apple, and now with Star Trek: Discovery, CBS has found people are perfectly willing to sign up in hordes for a $6/month service just to watch a single big-budget TV show with angry, unlikeable characters that are at each others' throats (STD is such a success that CBS has already renewed it for a 2nd season).
There's a lot of leeway for Netflix to jack up its prices: it could cost just as much as a premium cable subscription and lots of people will stick with it, because it still offers a level of service that you'll never get with cable TV: a convenient web interface that even keeps track of which episodes you've watched, for instance, with descriptions, suggestions, etc., and truly on-demand viewing at very high video-quality levels. You just won't ever get that with cable TV; the technology is archaic and obsolete and can't be changed. Now that people have had a taste of this, they don't want to go back to the old concept of "channels" and "timeslots", and they sure as hell don't want to watch commercials. So Netflix has a lot of room to raise prices, and people have shown that they're willing to spend a lot of money on digital services billed monthly: XM radio, Spotify, Pandora, iTunes, etc.
Personally, I canceled my Netflix sub a while ago because I just wasn't using it much, and didn't appreciate stuff constantly coming and going, and so much stuff being DVD-only, but apparently most people are still happy to subscribe.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday October 24, @11:57PM (1 child)
Netflix's per-subscriber bandwidth costs are lessening over time.
Bandwidth is still getting cheaper, equipment gets better although you have to buy it, and new video standards [wikipedia.org] lower the bitrate.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday October 25, @12:01AM
None of which matters if the big ISPs want you dead and throttle you, with the FCC's blessing.
Anticompetitive practices are not delusions, conspiracies or speculation, but proven historical facts.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday October 24, @11:38PM (6 children)
Hahahaha!!! That's pretty funny. Seriously, you are really deluded. Have you not noticed how popular reality TV has been for the last 10-15 years? No, society is not going to become like ST:TNG where people no longer sit around watching mindless garbage like Honey Boo Boo and The Kardashians, and instead entertain themselves and each other by playing classical concerts and re-enacting detective novels on the Holodeck. (What made ST:TNG such a great show is that it showed humans as *we wish they were*, not as they actually are.)
Just look at Hollywood movies these day: it's all sequels, remakes, more installments in decades-old franchises, etc. You probably decry this, as do I. Yet look at the revenue numbers: Hollywood is making an absolute killing by following this formula. People just can't get enough of comic book movies, or remakes of comic book movies, or sequels to remakes of comic book movies, etc. Despite a huge number of people complaining about how bad the theater experience has gotten these days, they're selling more box-office tickets than ever before. So obviously, people like you and me are not the target audience, and they really don't need our support. All evidence shows that the general public really is happy to pay high ticket (and concession) prices to watch the "same ol' thing with slightly different costumes".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 24, @11:43PM (5 children)
All of that eye-popping revenue is flowing out of third-world countries, like China. They're like the small children of the civilization, stumbling upon consumer entertainment for the first time, and finding it magically absorbing.
Eventually, their societies too will mature, and that's when the shit will hit the fan; it may take 3 decades, but in relatively short order, Netflix and its ilk will be gone.
Make your easy money while you can!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday October 24, @11:49PM (1 child)
You have people out there paying for Netflix, putting something on, and then working on a computer or falling asleep. Netflix gets their cut all the same. They can even measure and manage this behavior [soylentnews.org].
Netflix must have more than 3 decades left in them because they are doing just fine with English speakers right now. They aren't even relevant in China. [fool.com]
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @12:14AM
Try again.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday October 24, @11:59PM (2 children)
Instead say "Developing Nation".
Donate To Soggy Jobs [soggy.jobs]
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday October 25, @12:06AM (1 child)
Nah, "Third World" is the right term to use. It means "backward," and that ought to sting. If it doesn't sting, then they have no reason to strive to better themselves. After all being poor and backward because they cannot curb their corruption or cooperate long enough to build their country up has failed thus far to spur them to progress. Shame. They need to feel shame, too.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Wednesday October 25, @12:33AM
Third world does not mean ‘backwards’. I’m sure you are old enough to remember when there was the West (1st world), the Commies (2nd world) and yes, the third world, which were all those countries not in the “west” or “commies”.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday October 24, @11:43PM (3 children)
Passive VR content: the ultimate laziness from a consumer standpoint (although not a creator standpoint).
Taking full advantage of 360 degrees requires a new standard in cinematography and direction. Multiple things may be happening at once within "the frame". Subtle details add to the illusion or distract if absent.
Adding interactivity morphs it from film to game development. Powerful AI/computers will be needed to create an entire virtual world that responds to the player's actions, unless everything is very narrowly scripted with only a few choices.
Graphics still has a long way to go to make open world video games look as good as pre-rendered CGI films (pick whichever one you think looks the best for the comparison, maybe an Avengers film, since they will only be getting better).
But back to your assessment of Netflix. Netflix is doing just fine [soylentnews.org]. If Netflix runs into trouble in the next 5 years, it will probably be because of its many competitors (Amazon, Hulu, Apple, Google/YouTube, Disney, etc.) rather than the societal shift you identify. Society will not give up consuming "fake people's stories". What might happen is that niche content and curation (sifting through all the content to find the things someone is likely to enjoy) becomes more important. We aren't living in an era where 121 million people tune into the season finale (M.A.S.H.). We are living in an era with hundreds of channels, streaming platforms like Netflix tailoring content for narrow and binge-y audiences, and every bit of foreign content being subtitled within hours of release.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 24, @11:58PM
The 1960s hippies represented the first attempt, but their lifestyle was too unproductive to catch on.
In the coming years, we'll see first world societies' tear down the War on Drugs, and people will begin experimenting once again with their states of consciousness, especially by using psychedelics. I think we'll see the Church of Consciousness spring up, where people not only investigate what it means to be sentient, but also engage in drug-related rituals that are scientifically proven to enhance visceral spiritual experiences.
Go onto YouTube and binge watch discussions about psychedelics, especially about DMT breakthroughs and microdosing. The productive people of the world are starting to get interested in this stuff, and that's what will lead to humanity finally launching out of its hollow, spiritless malaise.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday October 25, @12:02AM (1 child)
I've only seen one. It was like something out of dungeons and dragons.
3-D works well if it is used subtly, but what we actually find is the one I saw, in which a rope is lowered down a whole, but appears to be horizontally appearing out of the screen then through my forehead.
I have a 3D pr0n magazine. They're not Playboy shots. It's all women with freakishly huge breasts pointing at the camera.
Donate To Soggy Jobs [soggy.jobs]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 25, @12:37AM
3D is not the same as 360°/VR.
3D is not dead [wikipedia.org] (scroll to 2017) but it is basically used as a gimmick and is technically inferior to VR.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday October 24, @11:55PM (1 child)
Hollywood refers to its insatiable demand for new scripts as The Monster.
I expect that's why there are so many remakes.
Donate To Soggy Jobs [soggy.jobs]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @12:06AM
Why do you think Hollywood is such a soulless cesspool of former human beings?
They were binge watching fake people's stories before Netflix made it mainstream; for them, there's nothing new to experience, and so they seek out unspeakable debauchery as do the centuries-old vampires.
What do you think will happen when most of the U.S. and then the Third World reaches that point? I shudder to think about it.
Maybe a New Religion really will be the result and the solution. [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday October 24, @11:53PM (1 child)
I listen to music.
Donate To Soggy Jobs [soggy.jobs]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @12:10AM
... and thereby listen to it. Alone. Like a loser.
