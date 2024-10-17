Stories
Singapore Will Stop Increasing Car and Motorcycle Numbers Starting February 2018

posted by martyb on Wednesday October 25, @12:36AM   Printer-friendly
from the you-cannot-register-your-vehicle-until-another-one-dies dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

Singapore, among the world's most expensive places to own a vehicle, will stop increasing the total number of cars on its roads next year.

The government will cut the annual growth rate for cars and motorcycles to zero from 0.25 percent starting in February, the transport regulator said on Monday.

"In view of land constraints and competing needs, there is limited scope for further expansion of the road network," the Land Transport Authority said in a statement on its website. Roads already account for 12 percent of the city-state's total land area, it said.

Smaller than New York City, land in Singapore is a precious commodity and officials want to ensure the most productive use of the remaining space. Its infrastructure is among the world's most efficient and the government is investing S$28 billion ($21 billion) more on rail and bus transportation over the next five years, the regulator said.

Does Singapore's transportation future lie with Segways?

