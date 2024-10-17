from the old-news dept.
University of Tübingen archaeologists headed by Professor Peter Pfälzner have made sensational finds in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq. The researchers from the Institute for Ancient Near Eastern Studies found a cuneiform archive of 93 clay tablets dating from 1250 BCE -- the period of the Middle Assyrian Empire. What the tablets record remains a mystery for the time being. The researchers will have to decipher them -- a long and difficult task.
The tablets were found at the Bronze Age city site of Bassetki, which was only discovered in 2013 by archaeologists from the Tübingen collaborative research center 1070, ResourceCultures. The Tübingen archaeologists continued their work undisturbed even in September and October of this year -- despite the turbulence caused by the Kurdish independence referendum and the sharp responses of governments in the region. In recent months, the researchers excavated layers of settlement dating from the Early, Middle, and Late Bronze Age, as well as from the subsequent Assyrian period. "Our finds provide evidence that this early urban center in northern Mesopotamia was settled almost continuously from approximately 3000 to 600 BCE. That indicates that Bassetki was of key significance on important trade routes," Pfälzner says.
Year 2350, archaeologists have uncovered a trove of information on an ancient format: zip disk. After many arduous months, they have managed to decipher the content...
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday October 25, @04:13AM
Cultural artifacts come in second iirc.
TFA says they deciphered a little bit of one tablet only and found a reference to a temple of Gula, who was a goddess of healing primarily. But in what context? We don't know. Might be the temple library, but it might be a record of how many sheep each man in the district had along with how many were owed the temple and how many had actually been paid.
Which could be quite cool and informative in its own way as well.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @04:22AM
Researchers have done much work deciphering cuneiform gibber-jabber, not only assyrian/akkadian/babylonian ones but also even earlier Sumerian ones (3kBC), so I assume these guys have some decent lead on how to decipher the new finding.
It will probably go something like this:
I had a rash today.
I also have a dog. It is dumb. I throw a ball to fetch, it goes the other way and takes a dump.
Aisha is a slut.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday October 25, @04:48AM
likely just records of amounts owning to a local ruler.
and/or poker winnings.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This