Snoyberg's The Do's and Don't's of Running an Open Source Project:
Real title should be: how to get members of any open source community to be interested in helping you. But the given title is catchier.
There's an old "ha ha, only serious" joke. If you go to a Linux forum and ask for help fixing your WiFi driver, everyone will ignore you. If, instead, you say "Linux sucks, you can't even get a f*&$ing WiFi driver working!" thousands of people will solve the problem for you.
This story is a great example of manipulating people, but it's obviously a negative take on it. I'd like to share some thoughts on this from a much more positive standpoint, which will help you get people to pay more attention, be more helpful, and—perhaps most importantly—create a healthier open source community over all.
These items will appear in no particular order, and will almost all fall into either the attractor or obstacle category. An attractor is something you can do to make people want to participate with you. An obstacle is something you should not do, which would prevent people from interacting with you.
And it should go without saying, but I'll say it anyway: this is an opinionated list, written by one guy. I'm including in here things that I personally care about, and things which friends and colleagues have shared with me. No example is specific to any individual, so don't think I'm calling you out: I'm most certainly not. And some people may disagree, or have other items for this list. Sharing such differing thoughts would be very healthy.
The list:
- Don't waste people's time
- Demonstrate you've tried
- Help other people
- Don't be rude
- Say thank you
- Admit if you're new
- Offer to help
- Give money
Saying, "Lennart Poettering sucks" is not on the list of recommendations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @05:21AM (3 children)
It turns out that it's pretty hard to be a maintainer.
People just aren't good at leading, or organizing themselves well enough to respond appropriately. A lot of times, egos really get in the way.
The best maintainers are people who make suggestions that lead would-be contributors towards an intended goal without contributors realizing that they are the ones being manipulated into doing the grunt work. The worst maintainers insist on doing things a certain way, finish off contributions and then take credit for them, and just ignore others' input.
Ain't nobody got time for bad maintainers; just fork that shit and move on.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @05:41AM (2 children)
Your comment is out of context because TFA is about asking for help, not about trying to offer help.
You fail at reading comprehension, you are a retard, and your attempted contribution to the discussion is unwelcome. Fuck off.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @05:53AM (1 child)
You should have ended with "Fork off."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @06:10AM
Firstly, maintainers tell you to fuck off and die in a fire. Second, you fork the project. Third, you come back with a pull request that upstages the original author. Fourth and finally, you get ignored for eternity.
Here in the real world, that is the lifecycle of a contribution.
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Wednesday October 25, @05:34AM (1 child)
In summary, be polite and people will help you. Who would have known? (Thanks mom!)
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday October 25, @06:28AM
Stuff I don't do when asking for help is stuff that bugs me when I'm trying to Help:
I Don't threaten (or even hint about) going "back to windows" or a different distro/package if I can't get help.
I don't provide 37 reams of copy/paste of mostly useless information in my first request. Just basics.
I don't give long winded explanations starting from the day I first ran into linux, hoping I can drift into the problem by and by.
I don't ask for help and google later.
I don't post a question, and 5 minutes later tack on an "Anybody?" post.
I don't write direct to the maintainer/packager without first looking for a bug report site specific to the package/distro involved.
I don't use a problem statement as thin as "it doesn't work".
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday October 25, @05:45AM (4 children)
I keep thinking I ought to get into some open-source project. I'm a programmer, I'd like to think a good one. Just as an example, a couple of weekends ago I got bored, so I implemented a (very simple) digital currency, just for fun. Not a huge project, but not bad for a weekend's work.
The question I can't seem to get past is: how and where? You have big projects (Linux, LibreOffice) where it would take years of effort to really work one's way into the project. Or you have projects so specialized that maybe 10 people in the whole world will ever care about them, and I'm not one of them. Or you have projects where - when you look into the community - you realize that you really don't want anything to do with them.
Any tips on finding an interesting project, not massively huge, but still meaningful, where the community is focused on the tech and not on politics?
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @05:50AM (2 children)
Open Source software is about scratching your own itches; you're asking people where you should be scratching.
Also, you sound like more of a hacker than a programmer. Getting something cobbled together isn't that interesting; script kiddies can do that. What matters is whether your work is fundamentally sound—whether it's beautiful not only now, but for the rest of time.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @06:02AM (1 child)
Cool story, bro. You are fucking hilarious. According to your unrealistically high standard of code beauty, Randall Munroe is Not A Real Programmer, and we all know that is simply horseshit.
Here is proof, conveniently linked to explainxkcd for you because you are an idiot.
https://www.explainxkcd.com/wiki/index.php/1296:_Git_Commit [explainxkcd.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @06:07AM
Chill out, bro.
Nobody has yet made it to the stars, but it's important to aim for them; it's not enough to fly Cessnas on the weekend.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @05:57AM
Since you say you are a programmer you are supposed to have a natural uncontrollable urge to fix bugs in software you use. Pick some bug fixes that you surely have written by now and try to contribute your fixes back to the maintainers. Find out your software is maintained by an exclusive club of elitists who will ignore you. Give up on programming and retire to a life of trolling the shit out of stupid fuckheads on news-for-troll forums.
