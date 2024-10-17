"This new policy limits the overused practice of requiring providers to stay silent when the government accesses personal data stored in the cloud," explains Brad Smith, Microsoft's chief legal officer. "It helps ensure that secrecy orders are used only when necessary and for defined periods of time. This is an important step for both privacy and free expression. It is an unequivocal win for our customers, and we're pleased the DOJ has taken these steps to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans."

The new policy will limit the use of secrecy orders, and set defined periods for them. Microsoft says the new policy will "make sure that every application for a secrecy order is carefully and specifically tailored to the facts in the case." While Microsoft has convinced the DOJ to change its policy, it's now putting the pressure on Congress to act. "Today's policy doesn't address all of the problems with the Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA)," says Smith. "We renew our call on Congress to amend it."