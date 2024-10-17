from the cheap-eats dept.
McDonald's is changing up its dollar menus:
The world's largest restaurant chain, facing heavy competition in the U.S., will launch a new value-priced menu nationally next year. The lineup will offer items for $1, $2 and $3, the company said on Tuesday.
[...] But McDonald's is adding the new menu from a position of strength. It has seen U.S. restaurant traffic grow for two consecutive quarters, following years of declines. With the new value lineup, the company is trying to lock in those gains, said Michael Halen, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.
All-day breakfast, "premium" burger options, McCafes, dollar soft drinks, 2-for-$5 deals, and UberEATS delivery seem to have kept McDonald's strong amid changing consumer attitudes about fast food:
Aggressive U.S. promotions included $1 any-size soft drinks, $2 McCafe smoothies and espresso drinks and McPick 2 offers of two items for $5. The changes, part of a turnaround plan under CEO Easterbrook, came as McDonald's catches up with Chipotle, Wendy's Co and other chains that raised the bar for what consumers can expect from quick-serve restaurants.
McDonald's shares have climbed 65 percent since Easterbrook was named CEO in March 2015, well ahead of Wendy's 37 percent gain and nearly triple the S&P 500's rise over the same period.
Also at NYT.
Previously: All-Day Breakfast Boosts McDonald's Profits
America Gets Even Fatter From 2015-2016
Related Stories
McDonald's profits have spiked following a shift to serving breakfast all day long among other changes:
McDonald's profits jumped by 35% in the first three months of the year, boosted by the continued popularity of its all-day breakfast and cut-price offers in the US. The world's biggest restaurant chain saw net income of $1.1bn (£763m), against $811.5 last year. [...] The company's chief executive Steve Easterbrook joined just over a year ago and announced a turnaround programme. This included extending breakfasts beyond 10:30am in the US, in response to customer demand, and simplifying restaurant operations.
Meanwhile, the company is running full-page advertisements in Israel after the country's health minister called for a boycott of McDonald's, and is testing a bigger Big Mac in Ohio and Dallas locations.
But not everything is all rosy under the golden arches. A TIME article reported: Teen Arrested for Felony Robbery After Filling McDonald’s Water Cup With Soda. A local news report provided these details about the incident at a Springdale, Arkansas McDonald's:
The manager told police 3 people went through the drive thru and asked for 3 large waters. Those 3 parked, went into the restaurant, dumped out the water and then filled the cups with soda, the manager told police.
The manager asked the 3 people to return the soda. Two of them did, but one did not, the manager told police.
Then, the manager stood behind the suspect's car and tried to stop them from leaving, according to the report, but the car reversed and hit the manager. The manager tried to get the keys out of the ignition and was hit on the hand and then by the vehicle again, the manager told police.
The police filed a single charge against the teen: felony robbery.
The obesity rate in the U.S. is continuing to rise (slowly, off the couch):
The new measure of the nation's weight problem, released early Friday by statisticians from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronicles dramatic increases from the nation's obesity levels since the turn of the 21st century.
Adult obesity rates have climbed steadily from a rate of 30.5% in 1999-2000 to 39.8% in 2015-2016, the most recent period for which data were available. That represents a 30% increase. Childrens' rates of obesity have risen roughly 34% in the same period, from 13.9% in 1999-2000 to 18% in 2015-2016.
Seen against a more distant backdrop, the new figures show an even starker pattern of national weight-gain over a generation. In the period between 1976 and 1980, the same national survey found that roughly 15% of adults and just 5.5% of children qualified as obese. In the time that's elapsed since "Saturday Night Fever" was playing in movie theaters and Ronald Reagan won the presidency, rates of obesity in the United States have nearly tripled.
The new report, from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, measures obesity according to body mass index. This is a rough measure of fatness that takes a person's weight (measured in kilograms) and divides it by their height (measured in meters) squared. For adults, those with a BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 are considered to have a "normal" weight. A BMI between 25 and 29.9 is considered overweight, and anything above 30 is deemed obese. (You can calculate yours here.)
Obesity rates for children and teens are based on CDC growth charts that use a baseline period between 1963 and 1994. Those with a BMI above the 85th percentile are considered overweight, and those above the 95th percentile are considered obese.
70.7% of Americans are overweight or obese, according to the CDC's data for 2015-2016.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development expects the U.S. obesity rate to reach 47% in 2030.
Related: Obesity Surges to 13.6% in Ghana