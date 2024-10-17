from the first-they-ignore-you-then-they-laugh-at-you-then-they-fight-you dept.
As someone that follows the developments in Bitcoinland closely, it has been difficult to find an article that does a good job of summarizing the drama surrounding the community. This Forbes article (Google Cache) only scratches the surface, but does a good job doing so:
On or around November 16, Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency created by a novel technology called blockchain — a masterpiece of game theory, cryptography and, of all things, the age-old ledger — will split into two chains, each with its own set of coins. Hodlers [Note: 'hodl' - is a meme that started here] should be happy about suddenly owning double the number of Bitcoins except for the fact that the question of which of these will be called the true Bitcoin is, for now, up in the air — and that could create turmoil in the market. Anyone willing to bet their money by selling one set of coins for another stands to take a financial hit — either because they've picked the wrong side, or, for technical reasons, because selling one set may actually cause a sale on both sides of the chain.
[...] How the first cryptocurrency reached this cliffhanger in its journey is a story that has been many years in the making and finally pits against each other what were strange bedfellows anyway: the cypherpunks who, years before Bitcoin even existed, developed the various technologies that finally resulted in the first true digital asset and the Silicon Valley types who popularized the cryptocurrency that now has at least tens of millions of users and a $100 billion market cap. Whether one side will prevail or their death match will destroy Bitcoin is anyone's guess.
Is this how Bitcoin finally dies? (This bitcoiner thinks bitcoin will be wounded, but will live on.)
Bitcoin survived the Bitcoin-Cash fork, it will survive this one. The stupid thing is this: The one that will remain "the one, true bitcoin" is the one that gets to keep the name. I haven't looked into the details, but I assume that is the one that is keeping to the original specification. The fork (iirc, increasing the block size) will get a different name, and will therefore become the second step-sibling, along with Bitcoin-Cash.
Both forks represent urgently needed improvements to Bitcoin. Both will lose out to real-world branding and politics. That's the way it always is. Who remembers when Intel, National and Motorola all had competing processors in the PC space? At the time, I did a review of the three options. It was absolutely clear: National had the best, most consistent architecture, Motorola was ok, Intel's x86 was technically the ugliest. Intel had the better politics.
Summary of the article.
Developer group 1: We want bigger blocks to handle more transactions
Developer group 2: We want simpler blocks to handle more transactions
Users: We just want a working system which requires a single, standard way of doing things
D1 and D2 may be exposing a fundamental flaw in BC.
A store of wealth needs predictability and if a squabble between developers on something this minor eliminates this, then maybe the whole support system idea wasn't so great.
Assuming the summary is correct, standards committee's have had this problem for eon's.
Often because D1 and D2 have differing patent portfolios.
One useful solution is to do both and get on with it.
That might be a single fork with slightly bigger and simpler blocks.
Unfortunately, the other standard standards story is 'the neat thing about standards is that there are so many to choose from'.
Hopefully this won't end up that way.
