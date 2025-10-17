from the add-your-own-butter-and-salt dept.
In an October 19 letter to corn-belt lawmakers, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt said that he won't seek any rollback to biofuel blending rules, according to Reuters.
The agency had been considering some changes to rules set by the Obama administration that ratchet up the amount of renewable biofuel that refineries must blend into the gas and diesel they sell. According to Bloomberg, the EPA had specifically been considering "a possible reduction in biodiesel requirements" as well as "a proposal to allow exported renewable fuel to count toward domestic quotas." In early October, the EPA asked for public comment on cutting biodiesel quotas.
The Bloomberg story cited unnamed sources who said President Trump personally directed Pruitt to back off any proposals that would relax biofuel quotas after pressure from lawmakers from corn-producing states like Iowa, Nebraska, and Illinois. Trump, who courted both fossil fuel interests and corn-belt states in his campaign, has had pressure from each side on this debate. Uncertainty surrounding the future of biofuel use during Trump's administration has caused volatility in biofuels markets for months, Reuters notes.
(The Bloomberg story also cites one unnamed "top EPA official" who said that Trump's directive to Pruitt didn't matter because Pruitt wasn't going to alter renewable fuel standards anyway.)
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/10/epa-says-it-wont-cut-biofuel-quotas-after-corn-states-push-back/
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @06:02PM (5 children)
Shouldn't the markets determine how society allocates resources and sets prices?
There needs to be a Separation of Business and State.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday October 25, @06:17PM (1 child)
Because someone needs to arbiter the conflicts between the various forces at play, to enable the customers to receive a consistent product, which does not endanger them or threaten the proper conduct of their daily lives.
Incidentally, it's also because the US government has been in the business of securing fuel flows for Americans for over a century, and happens to be the biggest fuel consumer on the planet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @06:21PM
You're reasoning is contradictory gibberish that is closer to religion than rationality.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by edIII on Wednesday October 25, @06:26PM (1 child)
There is no separation of business and state, and they're never has been. Ever.
Corn biofuel is complete utter bullshit. All the experts and scientists say it is a poor biofuel compared to other avenues like switchgrass and vertical algae farms. What is had was excellent politics. Already fitting in with the farm subsidies, where the government currently manipulates our farming industry, you have huge producers of corn (not the little farmer so much anymore) turning it into biofuel instead. It's a win-win-win for all the politicians and corporations. We the public pay for the corn, and they get to turn it into biofuel for extra profit.
It doesn't help the environment all that much since it is a blend and not a replacement for fossil fuels, especially once you take into account the damage from commercial farming with pesticides and fertilizers. At most it's an expensive fuel addon that we all pay for. So some rich men can get richer. The EPA isn't keeping biofuel quotas because it is a win for the environment.
TL;DR;
Some rich fuckers complained that their money was under attack, used the benefit of their payments to their politicians, so that they could exert the only influence on politics that matters; The Wallet. All of the sudden Orange Anus after speaking with their politicians, reverses course personally.
Nothing new ,moral, ethical, or intelligent happened here. Avarice & Money at work in politics.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @06:30PM
Thank goodness we moved past those naysayers.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @06:26PM
Because if it was based solely upon economics, there wouldn't be any used because corn-based biofuels are too expensive. The biofuel requirement is Congressional corporate welfare benefiting the ag industry. Corn-based biofuel is not cost sustainable, but it turns out that all those midwestern red states are really good at growing corn.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Snotnose on Wednesday October 25, @06:26PM
It's expensive, it turns food into fuel, it doesn't have the energy density of gas, and it can harm some engines.
Given the choice I wouldn't go near ethanol. Except the the ethanol that fuels me, of course.
