Honolulu's "Distracted Walking" Law Goes Into Effect

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday October 25, @07:15PM
from the try-looking-up dept.
takyon writes:

Honolulu, Hawaii police will begin to write tickets for people caught using their phones or other electronic devices while crossing at a crosswalk:

Police in Honolulu will begin writing tickets for people who get distracted by their cellphones while walking in a cross walk Wednesday. Honolulu is the first major city in the country to pass such a law, citing a high rate of pedestrians being hit in crosswalks.

"Starting today, texting while walking in a cross walk can get you a ticket," Hawaii Public Radio's Bill Dorman reports for our Newscast unit. "In fact, a downward glance at a screen of any kind will cost you—a phone, a tablet, a video game."

Under the new law, the only legal reason for a pedestrian to use a cellphone while crossing a street or highway would be to call 911 to report an emergency.

Minimum fines for breaking the new law start at $15; for repeat offenders, the penalty ranges from $75 to $99. Higher rates — up to $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second, and $500 for a third — had been considered earlier this year.

Also at the City and County of Honolulu. Bill 6 (2017).

  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @07:21PM

    If you try to protect people from their own stupidity, you'll just end up with Tyranny.

  by Grishnakh on Wednesday October 25, @07:26PM

    Do they have a similar law for people who text and drive, which is far, far more dangerous? And if they do, do they actually enforce it? (And how would they?)

    In fact, why are pedestrians being hit at all in crosswalks? It shouldn't matter what they're doing there or if they're paying attention: if they're in the crosswalk, vehicles shouldn't be running into them. Ok, we can make allowances for crossing against the light of course (drivers can't help it if some idiot walks out in front of them, when they don't have permission to cross at that time), but that doesn't seem to be the problem here. It's the drivers they should be going after, not the pedestrians. The distractedness has only revealed a much bigger problem: the drivers were driving dangerously, and not looking for pedestrians, and before cellphones became a thing, the pedestrians were narrowly avoiding accidents caused by bad drivers. Now that some of the pedestrians are distracted, they're not avoiding the accidents, but the fault is still with the drivers.

    by takyon on Wednesday October 25, @07:35PM

      by takyon (881) on Wednesday October 25, @07:35PM

      Do they have a similar law for people who text and drive, which is far, far more dangerous?

      Look at the PDF. They edited their texting+driving law to encompass people crossing the street.

      by frojack on Wednesday October 25, @07:42PM

        by frojack (1554) on Wednesday October 25, @07:42PM

        Look at the PDF. They edited their texting+driving law to encompass people crossing the street.

        Not quite right: They STRUCK down texting+driving. And replaced it with viewing+walking.
        And they further gave instructions to the maintainer of ordinances to STRIKE prohibition of mobile device use while driving from ordinances.

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @08:00PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @08:00PM

      Get appogle to issue fines whenever an active phone crosses a roadway. Can co-opt witnesses from other iot sensors in the vicinity.

  by frojack on Wednesday October 25, @07:39PM

    by frojack (1554) on Wednesday October 25, @07:39PM

    Its clear this was never meant to pass, it was a hack job on an existing bill to outlaw texting while driving, and someone struck out all those provisions and inserted anti-walking provisions.

    http://www4.honolulu.gov/docushare/dsweb/Get/Document-196183/DOC007%20(14).PDF [honolulu.gov]

    Further, it does not outlaw talking on the phone, only "viewing" the phone, and it mentions nothing about crosswalks.
    Worse than that it gives directions to the maintainer of ordinances: Ordinance material to be repealed is bracketed and stricken.
    And the first thing bracketed and stricken will be:

    [No person shall operate a motor vehicle whilo using a mobile electronic device.]

