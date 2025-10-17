Stories
Soylent Meal Replacement Sales Blocked in Canada

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday October 25, @11:51PM   Printer-friendly
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

The meal-replacement maker said that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is blocking sales of Soylent in the country.

"Our products do not meet a select few of the CFIA requirements for a 'meal replacement,'" Rob Rhinehart, Founder and CEO of Soylent-maker Rosa Foods, said in a letter to Canadian customers.

"Although we feel strongly that these requirements do not reflect the current understanding of human nutritional needs, we respect the CFIA's regulations and will fully comply with any regulatory action they deem appropriate," he said.

In a statement, Rosa Foods said it "is working hard to resolve the categorization issue with the CFIA as quickly as possible so we can continue to provide complete, quality nutrition to our community in Canada." Until then, the company cannot ship any product to Canadian warehouses or sell Soylent to Canadian customers.

PSA: SoylentNews is not an important part of your balanced breakfast.

Source: http://money.cnn.com/2017/10/24/news/soylent-canada-ban/index.html

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Informative) by richtopia on Thursday October 26, @12:06AM (1 child)

    by richtopia (3160) on Thursday October 26, @12:06AM (#587626) Homepage Journal

    I try to spend 8-9AM every day on SN while eating my breakfast. Sometimes the boss does come over with some high-priority item or I have to attend a meeting, but working really decreases my enjoyment of being at the office.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday October 26, @12:37AM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Thursday October 26, @12:37AM (#587641)

    hence fell afoul of Copyright laws.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @12:39AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @12:39AM (#587643)

    They'll add a squirt of maple syrup and it will then meet all the Canadian nutritional requirements.

