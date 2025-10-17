from the as-long-as-it's-not-green dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
The meal-replacement maker said that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is blocking sales of Soylent in the country.
"Our products do not meet a select few of the CFIA requirements for a 'meal replacement,'" Rob Rhinehart, Founder and CEO of Soylent-maker Rosa Foods, said in a letter to Canadian customers.
"Although we feel strongly that these requirements do not reflect the current understanding of human nutritional needs, we respect the CFIA's regulations and will fully comply with any regulatory action they deem appropriate," he said.
In a statement, Rosa Foods said it "is working hard to resolve the categorization issue with the CFIA as quickly as possible so we can continue to provide complete, quality nutrition to our community in Canada." Until then, the company cannot ship any product to Canadian warehouses or sell Soylent to Canadian customers.
PSA: SoylentNews is not an important part of your balanced breakfast.
Source: http://money.cnn.com/2017/10/24/news/soylent-canada-ban/index.html
(Score: 3, Informative) by richtopia on Thursday October 26, @12:06AM (1 child)
I try to spend 8-9AM every day on SN while eating my breakfast. Sometimes the boss does come over with some high-priority item or I have to attend a meeting, but working really decreases my enjoyment of being at the office.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday October 26, @12:37AM
No kidding. How do the editors feel about 'part of your fair and balanced late brunch'?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday October 26, @12:37AM
hence fell afoul of Copyright laws.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @12:39AM
They'll add a squirt of maple syrup and it will then meet all the Canadian nutritional requirements.
