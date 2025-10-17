Amazon Wine is shutting down at the end of this year, the retailer has just alerted sellers via email. The issue at hand has to do with the existing laws surrounding alcohol sales, which Amazon has unsuccessfully tried to change by working with regulators. The existing laws make it difficult for Amazon to sell alcohol as a retailer and operate a marketplace. That's something that's even more of a conflict now that Amazon owns Whole Foods, which also sells wine, not to mention Amazon's plans to expand its alcohol delivery business through Prime Now and Amazon Fresh.