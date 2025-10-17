17/10/25/1450250 story
posted by Fnord666 on Thursday October 26, @02:55AM
from the no-use-whining dept.
from the no-use-whining dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyGuest31999
Amazon Wine is shutting down at the end of this year, the retailer has just alerted sellers via email. The issue at hand has to do with the existing laws surrounding alcohol sales, which Amazon has unsuccessfully tried to change by working with regulators. The existing laws make it difficult for Amazon to sell alcohol as a retailer and operate a marketplace. That's something that's even more of a conflict now that Amazon owns Whole Foods, which also sells wine, not to mention Amazon's plans to expand its alcohol delivery business through Prime Now and Amazon Fresh.
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2017/10/23/amazon-wine-is-shutting-down/
Amazon Wine is Shutting Down | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @03:06AM (1 child)
When's Amazon gonna sell weed?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @03:38AM
When is Whole Foods going to sell weed so the drunk bitches who go there for wine tasting events can get high at the same time.
Reply to This
Parent