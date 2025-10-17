Stories
Android to Add 'DNS Over TLS' to Keep ISPs From Spying on You

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday October 26, @04:28AM   Printer-friendly
from the DNS=Do-Not-Share dept.
Security Digital Liberty

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyGuest31999

Android, the world's most popular mobile operating system, will soon enable a security protocol that helps keep internet service providers (ISPs) from spying on users. "DNS over TLS" adds a level of encryption to your DNS requests that are (mostly) inaccessible by your ISP.

[...] Using current methods, the requests happen through UDP or TCP protocols, not the more secure TLS. When Android makes the switch, you'll get the same results, only now with HTTPS-level security. That is to say, snoops now know when you've connected to a website, but not which one. Pornhub, for example, is the same as Gmail. Or, it is for the person spying on you. You'll still have to live with the fact you're watching Pokemon Go porn (safe-ish for work).

Source: https://thenextweb.com/mobile/2017/10/23/android-to-add-dns-over-tls-to-keep-isps-from-spying-on-you/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @04:38AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @04:38AM (#587700)

    They've picked a method that prevents ISP-spying but requires Google-spying.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @04:42AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @04:42AM (#587702)

    Encrypting DNS query doesn't hide you from your ISP. And chances are, you are using the ISP's DNS servers.

    SN editors should know better.

    • (Score: 2) by coolgopher on Thursday October 26, @04:48AM (1 child)

      by coolgopher (1157) Subscriber Badge on Thursday October 26, @04:48AM (#587706)

      In the grand tradition of not RTFA'ing before I comment:

      No, you'd only hit the ISP's DNS server with the request for the VPN endpoint, if that. After that, all your DNS would happily be encrypted all the way to 8.8.8.8 or 8.8.4.4 so the ISP can't spy on you, and Google gets credit for preventing the ISP from doing so, all the while seeing eeeeeverything you do.

      Great feature.

      Hopefully the VPN and remote DNS would be configurable, but I would not be surprised if they aren't.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @05:05AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @05:05AM (#587708)

        If you are already using VPN, additional encryption would be even more pointless. It's simply replacing ISP with VPN provider for snooper.

