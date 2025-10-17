Android, the world's most popular mobile operating system, will soon enable a security protocol that helps keep internet service providers (ISPs) from spying on users. "DNS over TLS" adds a level of encryption to your DNS requests that are (mostly) inaccessible by your ISP.

Using current methods, the requests happen through UDP or TCP protocols, not the more secure TLS. When Android makes the switch, you'll get the same results, only now with HTTPS-level security. That is to say, snoops now know when you've connected to a website, but not which one.