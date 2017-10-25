from the will-deliver-no-wine dept.
Hot on the heels of Walmart's plans to deliver groceries directly into the fridges of homes with smart locks, Amazon has announced a similar arrangement for package deliveries, called Amazon Key:
Amazon on Wednesday announced Amazon Key, a new program for Prime members that lets delivery people drop off packages inside of customer homes.
To make Amazon Key possible, Amazon has introduced its own $120 internet-connected security camera called Amazon Cloud Cam. Customers who want to participate in the program need to purchase an accompanying "smart" lock to allow delivery people to enter their home. Combined camera-lock packages start at $250.
With the program Amazon is adding what it thinks is a more convenient option than traditional outside drop-off, while also coming up with one solution to package theft which is rampant in some markets.
The obvious questions are whether people will trust a delivery person to enter their home unattended. Amazon is trying to assuage these fears by alerting customers when a delivery is about to happen to allow them to watch it live via their phone.
This really isn't a big deal. They were delivering to the doorstep previously, and now they want to move the delivery by a couple of feet. There's almost no difference.
Previously: Amazon Wants to Deliver Purchases to Your Car Trunk
Walmart wants to test "in-fridge delivery" for Silicon Valley customers with August Home "smart locks":
Here's how the test will work: I place an order on Walmart.com for several items, even groceries. When my order is ready, a Deliv driver will retrieve my items and bring them to my home. If no one answers the doorbell, he or she will have a one-time passcode that I've pre-authorized which will open my home's smart lock. As the homeowner, I'm in control of the experience the entire time – the moment the Deliv driver rings my doorbell, I receive a smartphone notification that the delivery is occurring and, if I choose, I can watch the delivery take place in real-time. The Deliv associate will drop off my packages in my foyer and then carry my groceries to the kitchen, unload them in my fridge and leave. I'm watching the entire process from start to finish from my home security cameras through the August app. As I watch the Deliv associate exit my front door, I even receive confirmation that my door has automatically been locked.
While some may find the idea creepy, others have downplayed the creepiness factor:
In the minds of mobile shoppers, where is the line between convenience and personal space/privacy? We now have two retailers — Walmart and Amazon, the giants of in-store and online shopping, respectively — separately testing programs to deliver purchases directly into your home or your car trunk when the shopper is nowhere near.
Both efforts rely on mobile devices connecting shoppers to the scene of the delivery, where customers can theoretically watch the delivery in real time. It isn't practical or likely, but that's the idea. Mobile is what justifies these attempts.
Does the trunk of your car really make for a more secure delivery, or is it multiplying insecurities?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday October 26, @10:44AM
There's almost no difference...
...except attack dog!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday October 26, @11:00AM
I'm thinking I will not be participating in this. I just can't see paying $250 to allow strangers to enter my house while I'm gone. I generally ask my neighbors to shoot strangers they see doing that.
(Score: 2) by chromas on Thursday October 26, @11:05AM
According to their promo video [youtube.com], this is ideal for people who hire a maid at the drop of a hat and spend hundreds on a cloudscale door camera, but can't afford a couch. Or perhaps her furniture was stolen. Maybe she does need that webcam after all.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Thursday October 26, @11:05AM
This really isn't a big deal. They were delivering to the doorstep previously, and now they want to move the delivery by a couple of feet. There's almost no difference.
Ahh, sarcasm...
I could see having this on a sealed porch where you have a dual-layered firewall into your home - the outer skin would allow them into your porch or shed (DMZ), but no further. This limits the damage if the delivery guy isn't rfc3514 compatible, but protects the incoming package from others.
