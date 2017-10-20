from the don't-worry-die-happy dept.
The New York Times and HuffPost and many others report on EPA abruptly blocking three agency scientists from giving talks on climate change - specifically in the context of a Rhode Island event, with the subject of discussing a report on current conditions in Narragansett Bay and future threats that include climate change.
The New York Times (the origin)
WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the speaking appearance of three agency scientists who were scheduled to discuss climate change at a conference on Monday in Rhode Island, according to the agency and several people involved.
John Konkus, an E.P.A. spokesman and a former Trump campaign operative in Florida, confirmed that agency scientists would not speak at the State of the Narragansett Bay and Watershed program in Providence. He provided no further explanation.
Scientists involved in the program said that much of the discussion at the event centers on climate change. Many said they were surprised by the E.P.A.'s last-minute cancellation, particularly since the agency helps to fund the Narragansett Bay Estuary Program, which is hosting the conference. The scientists who have been barred from speaking contributed substantial material to a 400-page report to be issued on Monday.
Monday's conference is designed to draw attention to the health of Narragansett Bay, the largest estuary in New England and a key to the region's tourism and fishing industries. Rhode Island's entire congressional delegation, all Democrats, will attend a morning news conference. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, an outspoken critic of Mr. Pruitt, will be among the speakers.
Scientists there will unveil the report on the state of the bay, which E.P.A. scientists helped research and write. Among the findings will be that climate change is affecting air and water temperatures, precipitation, sea level and fish in and around the estuary.
The HuffPost article provides some context:
The researchers were booked to appear Monday in Providence at the State of the Narragansett Bay and Watershed workshop, an event highlighting the health of New England's largest estuary, where temperatures have risen 3 degrees Fahrenheit and water has risen up to seven inches over the past century.
The move comes days after the EPA scrubbed dozens of links from its website to materials that helped local governments deal with the effects of climate change. Administrator Scott Pruitt has said he does not believe greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels cause climate change, and has scrapped or proposed eliminating numerous regulations to reduce emissions. Two weeks ago, he proposed repealing the Clean Power Plan, the federal government's primary policy for slashing utilities' output of planet-warming gases.
The sudden cancellations on Sunday inflame concerns that the agency is muzzling scientists to further the White House's political interests.
I have a hunch Rhode Island isn't included in Trump's list of American places to be "made great again".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @03:24PM (2 children)
Suppose you run a company called FooCorp. Some of your employees go off to speak at a conference, being billed as FooCorp insiders, and they intend to speak about all sorts of things that conflict with what the FooCorp marketing materials and shareholder materials say.
It would be the height of stupidity to allow that. Probably you should fire them for even considering it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @03:34PM
You're analogy does not apply. You work for trump or something? Or just another dedicated ancap fool?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @03:38PM
Sounds like the problem is the shareholder and marketing materials in that case, not what the scientist has to say.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @03:39PM
Yes, I'm going to laugh at the idea that this is global warming. These 3 people are probably smart enough to know it, which makes them evil political hacks who would gladly fuck up public policy for a bit of funding, infamy, or leftist praise.
3 degrees is silly big. This is not a global issue. You need to look at local things. Is there now a power plant dumping waste heat? What is the temperature of water exiting the sewage plants? Have the local rivers been cleared or obstructed, changing the amount of time that water sits in various places? Is something rotting? Has road salt, which darkens the land and directly creates heat, somehow involved? Are storm drains now more quickly draining water from asphalt streets and asphalt-shingled roofs?
7 inches is silly big. This too is not a global issue, and again you need to look at local things. Has the land itself subsided? If this happened prior to GPS, could we even know? Is there any change in water flow obstruction, such as dredging or a sand bar forming?
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Thursday October 26, @03:40PM
This would only be a surprise to anyone who hasn't heard about Trump's position on Climate Change and the way he's gutted the EPA.
