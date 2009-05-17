Stories
FCC to Drop Main Studio Rule

posted by martyb on Thursday October 26, @06:25PM   Printer-friendly
from the non-local-local-news dept.
Techonomics

Broadcasting and Cable reports that the FCC has voted to eliminate "the almost eight-decade old requirement that broadcasters, radio and TV, maintain a main studio in or near their community of license." The National Association of Broadcasters expressed support for the change, saying the rule "has outlived its usefulness in an era of mobile news gathering and multiple content delivery platforms."

FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn opposed the move, saying it signified "embracing a world in which automated national programming is the new normal." Other critics saw the vote as easing the way for a Sinclair–Tribune merger.

Further reading: statement of Ajit Pai (PDF)

Sinclair Broadcast Group to Buy Indebted Tribune Media for $3.9 Billion 16 comments

takyon writes:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-tribune-media-m-a-sinclair-idUSKBN1841HR

U.S. broadcaster Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc said on Monday it would buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, for about $3.9 billion cash and stock, and assume about $2.7 billion in debt.

[...] The announcement of the deal comes weeks after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted to reverse a 2016 decision that limits broadcasters owning stations serving no more than 39 percent of U.S. television households.

A combined Tribune and Sinclair could surpass this cap and face some regulatory challenges which could result in divestitures, analysts said.

Tribune Media. The newspaper assets were spun off years ago into Tribune Publishing, aka Tronc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Related: Gannett Ends Pursuit of Rival Newspaper Publisher Tronc

Original Submission

