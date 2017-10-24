Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Delphi Automotive Acquires nuTonomy, Could Supply Self-Driving Systems to Automakers

posted by martyb on Thursday October 26, @12:13PM   Printer-friendly
from the taking-a-different-course dept.
Techonomics Business

takyon writes:

Delphi Automotive has acquired the self-driving car startup nuTonomy for $450 million:

While other self-driving software startups like Cruise, Argo AI and others have opted to sell to an automaker, nuTonomy is one of the first software startups to tie up with an automotive supplier. That means nuTonomy will be a self-driving software supplier to the industry in a way Cruise and Argo, at least initially, are not. Cruise, acquired by General Motors in 2016, and Argo AI, in which Ford took a majority stake earlier this year, are exclusive providers of self-driving software to those automakers. (Ford has said it would be willing to license out Argo technology after the company got its own cars on the road.)

NuTonomy, on the other hand, is creating a turnkey self-driving platform with Delphi to be licensed to any number of automakers, or even tech companies looking to build out their own cars. "As an [automaker], I think it may be challenging to sell products to your competitors," Karl Iagnemma, nuTonomy co-founder, told Recode. With Delphi, nuTonomy will be able to work with the automakers, transportation service providers and ride-hail companies of the world, Iagnemma said.

Delphi Automotive bought Ottomatika, a Carnegie Mellon University spinoff company, in 2015.

Original Submission


«  Amazon Wants to Deliver Purchases into Your Home
Delphi Automotive Acquires nuTonomy, Could Supply Self-Driving Systems to Automakers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.