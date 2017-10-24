While other self-driving software startups like Cruise, Argo AI and others have opted to sell to an automaker, nuTonomy is one of the first software startups to tie up with an automotive supplier. That means nuTonomy will be a self-driving software supplier to the industry in a way Cruise and Argo, at least initially, are not. Cruise, acquired by General Motors in 2016, and Argo AI, in which Ford took a majority stake earlier this year, are exclusive providers of self-driving software to those automakers. (Ford has said it would be willing to license out Argo technology after the company got its own cars on the road.)

NuTonomy, on the other hand, is creating a turnkey self-driving platform with Delphi to be licensed to any number of automakers, or even tech companies looking to build out their own cars. "As an [automaker], I think it may be challenging to sell products to your competitors," Karl Iagnemma, nuTonomy co-founder, told Recode. With Delphi, nuTonomy will be able to work with the automakers, transportation service providers and ride-hail companies of the world, Iagnemma said.