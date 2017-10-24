Use of small microchannels is the key but doing so also complicates the process. "It's been known for a long time that the smaller the channel the higher the heat-transfer performance," said Kevin Drummond, one of the paper's lead authors and doctoral student. "We are going down to 15 or 10 microns in channel width, which is about 10 times smaller than what is typical for microchannel cooling technologies."

Although using ultra-small channels increases the cooling performance, it is difficult to pump the required rates of liquid flow through the tiny microchannels. The Purdue team overcame this problem by designing a system of short, parallel channels instead of long channels stretching across the entire length of the chip. A special "hierarchical" manifold distributes the flow of coolant through these channels.

"So, instead of a channel being 5,000 microns in length, we shorten it to 250 microns long," said Suresh Garimella, PI on the project, "The total length of the channel is the same, but it is now fed in discrete segments, and this prevents major pressure drops. So this represents a different paradigm." The channels were etched in silicon with a width of about 15 microns but a depth of up to 300 microns.