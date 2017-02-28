Stories
Mars Colonists Could Produce Oxygen by Making a Plasma Out of Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide

posted by martyb on Friday October 27, @01:01PM
from the and-make-water-from-hydrazine dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Mars colonists could create a carbon dioxide plasma in order to supply oxygen to their settlement(s):

The atmosphere on Mars is 96 per cent carbon dioxide, says Vasco Guerra at the University of Lisbon in Portugal. This can be split to extract breathable oxygen and carbon monoxide, a fuel that could give us a "gas station on the Red Planet", he says. He and his team calculate that creating a carbon dioxide plasma — a mush of ions made by passing an electric current through a gas — could split carbon dioxide from oxygen more easily on Mars than on Earth.

The lower atmospheric pressure on Mars would allow us to create plasmas without the vacuum pumps or compressors necessary on Earth. Also, the temperature of around -60°C is just right to let the plasma more easily break one of the chemical bonds that keeps carbon and oxygen tightly bound, while preventing the carbon dioxide from re-forming.

For now, this is largely theoretical, but they say such a system needing only 150 to 200 Watts for 4 hours each 25-hour Mars day could produce 8 to 16 kilograms of oxygen. "The International Space Station currently consumes oxygen in the range of 2 to 5 kilograms per day, so this would be enough to support a small settlement," says Guerra.

The case for in situ resource utilisation for oxygen production on Mars by nonequilibrium plasmas (open, DOI: 10.1088/1361-6595) (DX)

  Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @01:05PM

    > This can be split to extract breathable oxygen and carbon monoxide, a fuel that could give us a "gas station on the Red Planet"

    and when that CO is burnt for power it will need the O that was liberated for breathing

    Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @01:23PM

      and when that CO is burnt for power it will need the O that was liberated for breathing

      It may be possible to "burn" the CO with something more readily available on Mars? Perhaps some fluorine compounds?

      Tara Li on Friday October 27, @01:41PM

        Actually, the CO might be able to be fed into a variation of a Sabatier Process reactor (the Sabatier Process uses CO2 & hydrogen to make methane and water - CO2 + 4 H2O -> CH4 + H2O, so you'd need to switch to CO + 3H2 -> CH4 + H2O - seems doable...)

    DannyB on Friday October 27, @02:07PM

      Why burn the CO at all? Use electric vehicles.

      Oh, wait. Nevermind. Mars will only allow such vehicles to be sold through dealerships.

  ledow on Friday October 27, @01:11PM

    Explosive oxidation gas out of this tube.
    Invisible, odourless asphyxiative killer out of the other.

    What could go wrong?

    That said, I imagine their energy numbers are largely nonsense. You'd need more energy than that to separate 16kg of oxygen from carbon dioxide. They're suggesting, what... less than a KWh? 10p of electricity? If we could make even 8kg of oxygen for that, I think pure oxygen would be much cheaper to buy bottled than it currently is. Especially if all you need do is compress / heat carbon dioxide to get it and the waste product can be made inert quite easily.

    I can't do the maths any more but maybe someone else can. This seems a good reference:
    http://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/acs.jpcc.5b07026 [acs.org]

    requerdanos on Friday October 27, @01:52PM

      Explosive oxidation gas out of this tube.
      Invisible, odourless asphyxiative killer out of the other.

      What could go wrong?

      I know, brilliant, right? This is really the most practical "How To Get Oxygen To Breathe Or Whatever On Mars" that I have ever seen.

      But you know, political squabbles over whether Earth or the Martian colonists own the oxygen and/or energy from the reactions, petty bickering among staff isolated and far from home reducing effectiveness and efficiency, even distraction on Mars stemming from the lack of available romantic partners compared to "back home"; so, there are lots of things that could go wrong, and things could blow up. Sigh. We are only human.

    Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @02:11PM

      Or bring plants to convert CO2 into oxygen, which can also provide food, store energy and has a positive effect on the psyche of the people in the station. No need to handle toxins and dangerous situations.

