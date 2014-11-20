from the ordered-totes-got-totes-of-tokes dept.
Some Amazon customers in Orlando got a surprise when they opened the package that arrived on their doorstep. They ordered plastic storage bins, but the bins came with 65 pounds of marijuana.
"We love Amazon and do a lot of shopping on Amazon," said the customer, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons.
When she and her fiancé needed to put some things in storage, they placed an order for 27 gallon storage totes. But when the packages arrived, they knew something didn't feel right. "They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins," she said.
[...] Police seized the drugs and launched an investigation.
It had been shipped by Amazon's Warehouse Deals via UPS from a facility in Massachusetts.
[...] Orlando police said there have been no arrests, but they are still actively investigating the case.
Amazon sent a statement saying its customer service team worked directly with the customer to address concerns and will work with law enforcement to investigate the case.
I guess getting accidentally sent over half a million bucks worth of weed is when you find out if you're really serious about your anti-drugs stance.
Source: http://www.wftv.com/news/local/police-investigate-after-63-pounds-of-weed-included-with-orlando-couples-amazon-order/627653301
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Friday October 27, @02:51PM (2 children)
I have to admit: I wouldn't have the foggiest idea what to do with the stuff. I mean, sure, if you smoke it, that's great and all, but...would you know how to sell that much weed without getting arrested?
Probably not worth the risk...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @02:55PM
There is also the possibility that the original owner would come looking for it once they realize their mistake.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @03:25PM
The first thing that comes to mind is to donate it to medical patients.
However, that would be a nice thing, and we can't have nice things.
I'm actually surprised the couple weren't brutalized, killed, arrested, tattooed, and then sent to PMITA prison. I can only assume they're not black.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Bot on Friday October 27, @02:56PM
Why o why they are investigating? When someone misplaces half a million worth of stuff be sure HE will be investigating. Just evacuate the unintended recipients, put a couple cops disguised as happy couple, wait for the mob to demand the stuff back, arrest them. Duh.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Friday October 27, @03:19PM
FTFY [youtube.com].
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Friday October 27, @03:23PM
N/T [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by Tara Li on Friday October 27, @03:23PM
"I guess getting accidentally sent over half a million bucks worth of weed is when you find out if you're really serious about your anti-drugs stance."
Really? You didn't order it - do you have idea what the quality, or whether it was dosed with pesticides, or if it's organically grown? Hell, are you sure it's weed, or is it somebody's lawn clippings that they were trying to use to scam someone?
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Friday October 27, @03:33PM
I can't find it now, but the first report I saw of this (a few days ago) had a photo that clearly showed Amazon UK on the box. Why would this ship out of Massachusetts?
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Friday October 27, @03:43PM
"Wait, wasn't it supposed to be 70 pounds?"
