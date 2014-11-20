Some Amazon customers in Orlando got a surprise when they opened the package that arrived on their doorstep. They ordered plastic storage bins, but the bins came with 65 pounds of marijuana.

"We love Amazon and do a lot of shopping on Amazon," said the customer, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons.

When she and her fiancé needed to put some things in storage, they placed an order for 27 gallon storage totes. But when the packages arrived, they knew something didn't feel right. "They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins," she said.

[...] Police seized the drugs and launched an investigation.

It had been shipped by Amazon's Warehouse Deals via UPS from a facility in Massachusetts.

[...] Orlando police said there have been no arrests, but they are still actively investigating the case.

Amazon sent a statement saying its customer service team worked directly with the customer to address concerns and will work with law enforcement to investigate the case.