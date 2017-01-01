A note that Albert Einstein gave to a courier in Tokyo briefly describing his theory on happy living has sold at auction in Jerusalem for $1.56m (€1.33m), according to auctioneers.

The winning bid for the note far exceeded the pre-auction estimate of between $5,000 and $8,000, according to Winner's auctions.

"It was an all-time record for an auction of a document in Israel," said Winner's spokesman Meni Chadad, adding that the buyer was a European who wished to remain anonymous.

The note, on Imperial Hotel Tokyo stationery, says in German[1] that "a quiet and modest life brings more joy than a pursuit of success bound with constant unrest".