Einstein's "Theory of Happiness" Note Sold for $1.56 Million

Friday October 27, @08:22AM
'More valuable than a regular tip': Einstein's handwritten note to courier sells for $1.5m

A note that Albert Einstein gave to a courier in Tokyo briefly describing his theory on happy living has sold at auction in Jerusalem for $1.56m (€1.33m), according to auctioneers.

The winning bid for the note far exceeded the pre-auction estimate of between $5,000 and $8,000, according to Winner's auctions.

"It was an all-time record for an auction of a document in Israel," said Winner's spokesman Meni Chadad, adding that the buyer was a European who wished to remain anonymous.

The note, on Imperial Hotel Tokyo stationery, says in German[1] that "a quiet and modest life brings more joy than a pursuit of success bound with constant unrest".

[1] The original German text was: "Stilles bescheidenes Leben gibt mehr Glück als erfolgreiches Streben, verbunden mit beständiger Unruhe."

I hope you're happy with your purchase.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @08:43AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @08:43AM (#588158)

    The irony of someone who has 1.5 million to spare purchasing this... It seems unlikely they are the person to have followed that advice.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @09:23AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @09:23AM (#588169)
      Maybe he's buying proof that Einstein was wrong ;)

    • (Score: 2) by driverless on Friday October 27, @09:42AM

      by driverless (4770) on Friday October 27, @09:42AM (#588175)

      I wonder if the note Einstein gave to my great-grandmother is worth that much. "Zwei Hemden, diesmal nicht soviel staerke am Kragen bitte". With such a distinguished author I'm sure it must be worth something.

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @09:01AM (5 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @09:01AM (#588161)

    The meaning of "erfolgreiches Streben" is not "pursuit of success" but "successful pursuit". German for "pursuit of success" would be "Streben nach Erfolg".

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @09:07AM (4 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @09:07AM (#588162)

      The only languages in 100 years will be American, Mandarin, Muslim, Hindu, Mexican, and Slavic. Your German tongue will be a dead language so its grammar will not matter for long.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @09:17AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @09:17AM (#588165)

        If that should be the case, then it is doubly important that all the translations are as accurate as possible, as it would mean that there are few who can actually check the original.

      • (Score: 3, Informative) by aristarchus on Friday October 27, @09:21AM (1 child)

        by aristarchus (2645) Subscriber Badge on Friday October 27, @09:21AM (#588167) Journal

        You do realize that five of your alleged languages are not languages at all? There is no "American" language, at best a dialect, or just English done badly. Hindi is a language, but I doubt this means anything but that you cannot spell, because you are racist. Do you know how many languages there are in the Indian sub-continent? And "Mexican", ah, this marks you out as a Trump-loving Wall-wanting total American moron. Did you know that the largest number of Muslins speak languages native to Indonesia? How many Slavic languages can you identify? Slavic countries? Can you find Idaho on a map? More importantly, do you know which one of your "languages" is actually a language?

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @09:39AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @09:39AM (#588174)

          Languages can change in 100 years. That is the whole point.

          Do Indonesians fly on talking Muslin carpets?

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @09:21AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @09:21AM (#588168)

        when you say american, do you mean spanish or portuguese?

