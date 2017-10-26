from the just-passing-through dept.
Astronomer Rob Weryk has identified what appears to be the first interstellar object to enter (and soon exit) the solar system. The object, provisionally designated A/2017 U1, is estimated to be 400 meters in diameter:
A/2017 U1 was discovered Oct. 19 by the University of Hawaii's Pan-STARRS 1 telescope on Haleakala, Hawaii, during the course of its nightly search for near-Earth objects for NASA. Rob Weryk, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy (IfA), was first to identify the moving object and submit it to the Minor Planet Center. Weryk subsequently searched the Pan-STARRS image archive and found it also was in images taken the previous night, but was not initially identified by the moving object processing.
[...] "This is the most extreme orbit I have ever seen," said Davide Farnocchia, a scientist at NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. "It is going extremely fast and on such a trajectory that we can say with confidence that this object is on its way out of the solar system and not coming back."
The CNEOS team plotted the object's current trajectory and even looked into its future. A/2017 U1 came from the direction of the constellation Lyra, cruising through interstellar space at a brisk clip of 15.8 miles (25.5 kilometers) per second.
The object approached our solar system from almost directly "above" the ecliptic, the approximate plane in space where the planets and most asteroids orbit the Sun, so it did not have any close encounters with the eight major planets during its plunge toward the Sun. On Sept. 2, the small body crossed under the ecliptic plane just inside of Mercury's orbit and then made its closest approach to the Sun on Sept. 9. Pulled by the Sun's gravity, the object made a hairpin turn under our solar system, passing under Earth's orbit on Oct. 14 at a distance of about 15 million miles (24 million kilometers) -- about 60 times the distance to the Moon. It has now shot back up above the plane of the planets and, travelling at 27 miles per second (44 kilometers per second) with respect to the Sun, the object is speeding toward the constellation Pegasus.
"We have long suspected that these objects should exist, because during the process of planet formation a lot of material should be ejected from planetary systems. What's most surprising is that we've never seen interstellar objects pass through before," said Karen Meech, an astronomer at the IfA specializing in small bodies and their connection to solar system formation.
Here is a direct link to an animation of the object's passage.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @04:16PM (2 children)
"What's most surprising is that we've never seen interstellar objects pass through before,"
Mmhmm, and how long has humanity been capable of tracking such objects compared to interstellar transit times? They apparently fly through so fast that it is a wonder they're seen at all! Given the sheer vastness of space the chance that a big rock even passes near our Sun is pretty slim. I don't find it surprising at all that we don't see more interstellar objects. But I'm just an armchair physicist who doesn't specialize in small body astronomy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @04:57PM (1 child)
Evidently.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @05:00PM
Gee, one of the few to call myself out for criticizing an expert yet you felt the need to highlight it. You're evidently an armchair douche!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @04:30PM
Klaatu barada nikto
(Score: 1) by Revek on Friday October 27, @04:45PM (1 child)
He's never seen me play kerbal space program.
(Score: 1) by Revek on Friday October 27, @04:47PM
and are they using universe sandbox for their animations?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday October 27, @04:54PM
It's very rare for comets to be cube-shaped. I wonder what ... This is Thexalon of Borg. Resistance is futile.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday October 27, @05:01PM
While we don't really know, since we haven't been tracking these things for that long, it's likely that interstellar asteroids don't pass this close by Earth all that often. So it's sad that we don't have our space program built up enough to take advantage of this possibly rare opportunity to study this object. We've launched probes to investigate other planets, moons, asteroids, and comets, but these are all products of our own system, so they tell us a lot about how our system formed, but an object like this can give us a very different perspective since it's not a product of the formation of our solar system. We really should be launching a lander to study it, return samples, etc. But there's probably no way we could get one ready and launched in time to intercept this thing; it'll be headed out of the solar system before we can launch, and moving too fast for our probe to catch up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @05:03PM
Somebody on Pegasus is going to get bonked on the head by this thing, and they're gonna think we did it.
