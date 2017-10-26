from the someone^H^H^Hthing-has-to-get-it-started dept.
A feminine robot has apparently been granted "citizenship" in Saudi Arabia, sparking a heated discussion over a lack of rights for women and foreign workers:
A robot woman in Saudi Arabia was granted citizenship this week, sparking a backlash that said the robot appeared to have more rights than millions of human women and foreigners living in the Gulf nation. Sophia, a robot with human female features that can make facial expressions and hold conversations, wooed the crowd when it debuted at a economic summit in the country's capital, Riyadh, this week.
As it stood on stage during a panel Wednesday, the robot learned from the moderator, CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin, that Saudi Arabia had granted it what Sorkin called "the first Saudi citizenship for a robot." "I'm very honored and proud for this unique distinction," Sophia said, to applause. "This is historical to be the first robot in the world to be recognized with a citizenship."
[...] Soon after, though, social media users pointed out that Sophia had quickly achieved more rights than millions of women and foreign workers in Saudi Arabia, which has been criticized globally for repressing women's and civil rights.
For one, Sophia appeared on stage alone, without the modest dress required of Saudi women; she donned no hijab, or headscarf, nor abaya, or cloak. She also did not appear to have a male guardian, as required by Saudi law for women in the country. Male guardians, often a male relative, must give permission before women can travel abroad, open bank accounts or carry out a host of other tasks -- and they accompany women in public. Sophia also seems to have leapfrogged foreign workers in the Saudi kingdom, many of whom have fled poor working conditions but are prevented by law from leaving the country.
The robot also trolled Elon Musk:
During her interview, Sorkin asked Sophia if humanity had anything to be worried about in regards to her and other artificial intelligence, a topic that Musk has not shied away from in the past. [...] "You've been reading too much Elon Musk and watching too many Hollywood movies," Sophia told Sorkin. "Don't worry, if you're nice to me, I'll be nice to you. Treat me as a smart input output system." [...] "Just feed it The Godfather movies as input. What's the worst that could happen?" Musk tweeted in response, referring to the notably violent 1972 film.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Freeman on Friday October 27, @05:48PM
There's no reason not to give this robot it's citizenship. If it gets out of line, all they have to do is hit the reset button.
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Friday October 27, @05:58PM (2 children)
If she/it qualifies for citizenship, do we have to wait 18 years before we can... you know... asking for a friend.
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Friday October 27, @06:02PM (1 child)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ages_of_consent_in_Asia#Saudi_Arabia [wikipedia.org]
Here's an example of the perils of using templates to populate your site with content:
https://www.ageofconsent.net/world/saudi-arabia [ageofconsent.net]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @06:32PM
Islam allows a man to have up to four wives at a time--provided he treats each one equally well. That last part will be easy if they differ only in their serial numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @06:03PM (4 children)
...tomorrow, will a female human enjoy the same status?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @06:11PM
No, but all the right questions are being asked right now. There IS no good reason to give this robot what is denied half the population of human beings. This will become a legal issue and possibly result in a change. If a country is truly going to reform itself, it has to do so it's own way. We had our own women's rights and woman's suffrage movements which where triggered by issues of the day as well. Theirs is going to simply sound cooler because it involves robots!
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday October 27, @06:30PM (2 children)
The important question is whether a Saudi female robot can legally drive.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 27, @06:32PM (1 child)
Females don't have autonomy in Saudi Arabia, but autonomous vehicles do.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday October 27, @06:41PM
Wait until they learn about that US guy who's having sex with his car, and suddenly the cars will lose all autonomy and have to be covered.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday October 27, @06:39PM
This seems a step forward for the robocalypse. Sadly it is only a tactic. You see, the powers that be want to use tech to enslave men. If the robot has the status of a thing, this is not possible. If robots gain legal rights then you cannot interfere with them. I always say that for meatbags a worse thing than the robot uprising is the robots thar keep following human programming. Luddists were more right than they could imagine. When a true Revolution comes we won't be needing citizenship, but a permissions model.
