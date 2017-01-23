from the spectacular-spectacle dept.
Snap's take on smartglasses has reportedly failed to live up to expectations:
A year ago, Snapchat was so excited about its first hardware product that it renamed itself Snap Inc. With the launch of Spectacles, CEO Evan Spiegel decided, the company would no longer be defined solely by the Snapchat app. It was not a social media company, he told the Wall Street Journal, but a camera company. Internet-connected photography, he philosophized, necessitated a "a reinvention of the camera."
Yeah, not so much. Citing "two people close to the company," the Information reported Monday that Snap had "badly overestimated demand" and now has "hundreds of thousands of unsold units sitting in warehouses, either fully assembled or in parts." This comes just weeks after Spiegel said at a Vanity Fair summit that Spectacles sales had "exceeded our expectations," topping 150,000. If the Information's reporting is accurate, then Spiegel's claim, well ... isn't. (A Snap spokesperson declined my request for comment.)
Regardless of who's telling the truth, it already seemed clear from Snap's first two earnings reports that Spectacles were fizzling. As Business Insider pointed out in August, the company reported just $5.4 million in "other" revenue in its second quarter, down from $8.3 million in its first quarter. Spectacles are presumed to make up the bulk of revenue in this category. It's one thing to only sell 150,000 of a product in its first year, as long as sales are growing. If they're already tailing off, that suggests the product might be doomed.
The devices let users record 10-30 seconds of video at a time. They are transferred to a smartphone wirelessly and can then be uploaded to Snapchat.
Also at Business Insider, which reports "Snap hit with more layoffs, plans to slow hiring in 2018".
Previously: Goodbye Snapchat, Hello Snap Inc
Intel and Luxottica Launch "Radar Pace" Smartglasses
Lawsuit Against Snapchat Dismissed
Snapchat Parent Company Snap Inc. Sets Valuation at Up to $22.3 Billion
Snapchat Parent Rockets Higher in Wall Street Debut
Snapchat Posts $2.2bn Loss After IPO
On Saturday, Snap released some limited information about how the glasses will work. Footage will be recorded in a new, circular format which can be viewed in any orientation, the company said. The battery on the device will last around a day. A light on the front of the device will indicate to people nearby when the glasses are recording.
Prior to confirmation from Snap about the product, news website Business Insider published a promotional video it found on YouTube showing the product. The video has since been taken down. Spectacles will remind many of Google Glass, an ill-fated attempt by the search giant to create smart glasses.
Also from the same submitter:
http://www.pcmag.com/news/348126/register-to-vote-now-via-snapchat US Snapchat users who are eligible to vote may now register using the app.
"Our country's democracy thrives on participation. But you can't participate unless you register to vote," a Snapchat spokesman told Mashable. "We hope this effort amplifies our community's voice come November."
Hot on the heels of Snapchat/Snap Inc, Intel is teaming up with Luxottica to release smartglasses for athletes:
The new glasses, dubbed "Radar Pace", will be sold on the Oakley.com website and in some stores of the Californian brand that Luxottica acquired in 2007. The glasses can create a personalized training programme for athletes by interpreting data in real time.
A judge in the U.S. state of Georgia has dismissed a lawsuit against Snapchat Inc. (also known as Snap, Inc.) regarding its eponymous photo and video sharing app. The plaintiffs, who were injured in a two-car crash, claimed that the driver of the other car, in the words of CBS News,
[...] was trying to reach 100 mph on a highway south of Atlanta when her car hit theirs [...]
[...] while [she was] using a Snapchat filter that puts the rate at which a vehicle is traveling over an image.
The judge cited (Wikipedia link added by submitter)
[...] the immunity clause of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which says, “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”
As reported by WGCL-TV, a CBS affiliate in Atlanta, a motion filed by the company (PDF) asserted that the driver whose car collided with the plaintiffs' car "was not using the Snapchat application at the time of the collision" (quoted from the court filing, with emphasis removed).
Related stories:
The Company Formerly Known as Snapchat may be Worth $25 Billion
Goodbye Snapchat, Hello Snap Inc
Snap Inc., the maker of the Snapchat messaging app, has valued itself at between $19.5 to $22.3 billion. If that seems outrageous, note that it's actually less than previously expected:
The company, which filed for an initial public offering earlier this month, was widely expected to be valued at between $20 billion and $25 billion. However it said on Thursday it was targeting a valuation between $19.5 billion and $22.3 billion, ahead of an investor roadshow due to start on Monday in London.
The lower valuation range reflected initial investor feedback, as well as Snap's aim to ensure there is sufficient demand for shares of the company that it trades up on its first day in public market.
Investors have been poring over the filing for Snap's upcoming IPO to assess whether the still-unprofitable company will be the next Facebook Inc, which has figured out how to make money from its social media platform, or if it will be more like Twitter Inc, which is struggling to achieve the same goal.
You want to be a Facebook, not a Twitter.
Previously: Goodbye Snapchat, Hello Snap Inc
The Company Formerly Known as Snapchat may be Worth $25 Billion
Lawsuit Against Snapchat Dismissed
The company behind Snapchat is trading sharply higher in its Wall Street debut, proof, at least for a day, that there's investor demand for young but still unproven tech companies. Shares of Snap Inc. jumped $8.21, or 48 percent, to $25.21 a share in afternoon trading on Thursday. The company had priced its initial public offering of 200 million shares at $17 each on Wednesday. That was above the expected range of $14 to $16.
Snap's IPO was one of the most anticipated for a technology company since Twitter's in 2013. That, in turn, had created the biggest stir since Facebook made its debut on Wall Street in 2012. Twitter is now valued at $11 billion, while Facebook is $395 billion. Snap's pricing valued the Los Angeles company at $24 billion.
Shares in Snapchat’s parent company Snap Inc. have plummeted in value by almost a quarter – to the tune of $6 billion. The drop comes after the first earnings report since the company went public showed a slowdown in user growth and revenue.
On Tuesday, the company posted a $2.2 billion loss in the first quarter, much of which was tied to compensation following the company’s IPO in March. After adjusting for the expected expenses, losses of $188.2 million were reported – greater than analysts anticipated.
The company’s stock dropped 23 percent in after-hours trading following the report, wiping a staggering $6 billion off the company’s value, according to Reuters.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday October 27, @10:42PM (1 child)
I guess they can't find enough people ready to admit the best part of their day fits in a thirty seconds video..
Oh, Snap!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @11:11PM
Chatty, aren't you?
