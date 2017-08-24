from the drug-money dept.
CVS, one of the largest pharmacies in the U.S., has made an offer to acquire the health insurer Aetna Inc.:
U.S. pharmacy operator CVS Health Corp has made an offer to acquire No. 3 U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc for more than $200 per share, or over $66 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. A deal would merge one of the nation's largest pharmacy benefits managers and pharmacy operators with one of its oldest health insurers, whose far-reaching business ranges from employer healthcare to government plans nationwide.
[...] A tie-up with Aetna could give CVS more leverage in its price negotiations with drug makers. But it would also subject it to more antitrust scrutiny. The deal could also help counter pressure on CVS's stock following speculation that Amazon.com Inc is preparing to enter the drug prescription market, using its vast e-commerce platform to take market share from traditional pharmacies.
[...] The sources did not specify how much of CVS' bid is cash versus stock, but given CVS's and Aetna's market capitalizations of $77 billion and $54 billion, respectively, a substantial stock component is likely in any deal.
- A CVS-Aetna Deal Is Logical But Also a Stretch
- Wall Street Sees a CVS, Aetna Deal as a Revolutionary Defense
Also at NYT.
Related: Judge Finds That Aetna Misled the Public About its Reasons for Quitting Obamacare
$54 Billion Anthem-Cigna Health Insurer Merger Rejected by U.S. Judge
Health Insurer Aetna Accidentally Exposes Customers' HIV Statuses With Transparent Envelope Windows
Related Stories
Aetna claimed this summer that it was pulling out of all but four of the 15 states where it was providing Obamacare individual insurance because of a business decision — it was simply losing too much money on the Obamacare exchanges.
Now a federal judge has ruled that that was a rank falsehood. In fact, says Judge John D. Bates, Aetna made its decision at least partially in response to a federal antitrust lawsuit blocking its proposed $37-billion merger with Humana. Aetna threatened federal officials with the pullout before the lawsuit was filed, and followed through on its threat once it was filed. Bates made the observations in the course of a ruling he issued Monday blocking the merger.
Aetna executives had moved heaven and earth to conceal their decision-making process from the court, in part by discussing the matter on the phone rather than in emails, and by shielding what did get put in writing with the cloak of attorney-client privilege, a practice Bates found came close to "malfeasance."
Source:
http://www.latimes.com/business/hiltzik/la-fi-hiltzik-aetna-obamacare-20170123-story.html
At what point does arbitrarily screwing with the healthcare of millions of people rise to the level of criminality?
Two recent health insurance mergers have been blocked by judges:
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
The U.S. Justice Department sued in July to stop Anthem's purchase of Cigna, a deal that would have created the largest U.S. health insurer by membership, and Aetna Inc's planned $33 billion acquisition of Humana.
On Wednesday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued the ruling against Anthem's deal, saying that the merger would have worsened an already highly concentrated market and was likely to raise prices.
Last month, a different U.S. judge ruled against Aetna's proposed deal for Humana.
Government antitrust officials argued that both deals would lead to less competition and higher prices for Americans. The acquisitions would have reduced the number of large national U.S. insurers from five to three.
Also at Bloomberg, The Hill, and WSJ.
A health insurer has accidentally exposed the HIV status of some customers with letters that can be partially read through a clear piece of plastic:
Health insurance company Aetna "stunned" some of its customers last month when it accidentally made their HIV statuses visible from the outside of envelopes, two legal groups said Thursday. The letters, which contained information about changes in pharmacy benefits and access to HIV medications, were sent to about 12,000 customers across multiple states, Aetna confirmed in a statement.
For some of these customers, a plastic window on the envelope exposed not only the patient's name and address, but also a reference to filling prescriptions for HIV medications. This meant that whoever picked up the mail that day — a family member, a friend, a postal worker — would have been able to see the confidential information, according to the Legal Action Center and the AIDS Law Project of Pennsylvania. It is not known exactly how many customers were affected.
Attorneys from both legal groups wrote to Aetna on Thursday demanding that the company immediately stop sending customers mail that "illegally discloses that they are taking HIV medication." It also demanded that the insurer take necessary measures to make sure such a breach doesn't happen again.
The legal groups wrote on behalf of Aetna customers in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia, according to their letter. The attorneys have so far received 23 complaints regarding the misstep, and more continue to come in, CNN reported.
The Legal Action Center and the AIDS Law Project of Pennsylvania provided this image of a Brooklyn, NY customer's letter, attached to their demand letter (PDF). The text reads: "Dear [REDACTED], The purpose of this letter is to advise you of options [...] Aetna health plan when filing prescriptions for HIV Medic [...] members can use a retail pharmacy or a mail order pharma".
Also at BBC, NPR, and STAT News.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday October 28, @04:26AM (1 child)
I don't much like the idea of my pharmacy being my insurer. That Big Brother corporation will have far to much influence and control over your life.
Hey - does anyone have any idea what happens when your employer becomes self insured? Suddenly, your boss can see inside of your life. The boss knows about any and all drug treatments you have had, psychiatric treatment, emotional problems, genetic problems, how many injuries you've ever had. Suppose that you were detoxxed for heroine, cocaine, or any other drug, the boss knows about it, because he has access to all your medical records.
So, now the boss is your insurer, he can dictate which drugs you will be prescribed, the nature of your rehabilitation if/when it is needed, how expensive cures and treatments will be permitted - everything will be tied to your "worth" or "value" to the company.
That is the kind of thing that the big corporations are shooting for. They want CONTROL.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday October 28, @04:39AM
They want profit above everything else. Control is just a mean to the end.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Saturday October 28, @04:37AM
I'm sure there's no conflict of interest, no sir.
They'll never use the knowledge of what medicine someone is prescribed with the insurance premium it charges.
How the U.S. Pays 3 Times More for Drugs [scientificamerican.com]
And why [economist.com]
Reply to This