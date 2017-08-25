from the you-can't-take-it-with-you dept.
What do you want to happen to your remains after you die?
For the past century, most Americans have accepted a limited set of options without question. And discussions of death and funeral plans have been taboo.
That is changing. As a scholar of funeral and cemetery law, I've discovered that Americans are becoming more willing to have a conversation about their own mortality and what comes next and embrace new funeral and burial practices.
Baby boomers are insisting upon more control over their funeral and disposition so that their choices after death match their values in life. And businesses are following suit, offering new ways to memorialize and dispose of the dead.
While some options such as Tibetan sky burial – leaving human remains to be picked clean by vultures – and "Viking" burial via flaming boat – familiar to "Game of Thrones" fans – remain off limits in the U.S., laws are changing to allow a growing variety of practices.
Hmm, vitrification with a motion sensor-activated coffin such that passersby trigger my corpse to sit up and ask, "Is it time to make the donuts?"
Previously: "Water Cremation" (Alkaline Hydrolysis): Environmentally Friendly Disposal of Dead Bodies
Related Stories
It's not an acid bath. It's an alkaline bath:
When it comes to putting loved ones in their final resting places, our choice has long been whether to bury a body or cremate it. But a third option has been gaining attention recently: Alkaline hydrolysis, which involves dissolving a body in a liquid solution. The process leaves behind bones that can be ground into ash using much less energy than cremation. Though it sounds a bit gruesome, the approach offers many benefits. "This by far is the most environmentally friendly choice" Dean Fisher, director of the Donated Body Program at UCLA told Wired.
[...] Having a body cremated may seem like a sustainable burial, but in most cases it's not great for the environment. In cremation, everything is burned into ash, including bone and medical implants. That can lead to the release of harmful pollutants. In the UK, for instance, cremation contributes to 16% of all mercury pollution. And as The Atlantic has reported, cremation takes about two SUV-tanks worth of gas to cremate a single body. Alkaline hydrolysis, on the other hand, requires only an eighth of that energy, Gizmodo reports.
Also at Here & Now (4:45 audio).
California: AB-967 Human remains disposal: alkaline hydrolysis: licensure and regulation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @01:42PM
I heard of the practice as that of zoroastrian farsis.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday October 28, @01:52PM
If you want your Tibetan Sky burial then just donate your body to the one of the seven body farms that are spread about the USA. You'll help both science and be outdoors to be picked clean by the wildlife.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_farm [wikipedia.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Saturday October 28, @02:05PM
I've never understood people who make a big deal of it, for themselves. Geez, you're dead. Religious or not you are beyond caring. Remember Ozymandias.
As for the survivors, it's all about saying farewell. Have a nice party, share some memories, read a poem, [familyfriendpoems.com] and scatter the ashes somewhere pretty.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Saturday October 28, @02:05PM
I've noticed a lot of complaining about the funeral industry doing all it can to drive up their profits no matter what it costs the bereaved and society. They shame families into spending more money to honor their dead, right after the medical community shamed and pressured them into taking excessive measures to keep them living as long as possible and finally lost that battle. All part of business doing all they can to bury (no pun intended) all thought and knowledge of self-reliant, inexpensive remedies, even outlawing them, in favor of encouraging dependence on expensive services. Buy that gym membership to have someplace to drive to get exercise, as if public parks are invisible or non-existent, and heaven forbid you walk or jog to the gym, that's so low class, won't impress the opposite sex with your wealth. But don't clean house yourself thereby getting some pretty good exercise, hire a maid service!
Of course it's not just the US. Seems that in Australia, cemetery plots can't be owned, they can only be rented for 50 years. A few years ago, upon the approaching 50th anniversary of the death of my grandfather who is buried in Australia, my mother received a letter warning us that if we did not renew the lease, they would remove his grave marker if any and bury someone else on top of him. As if Australia, one of the least densely populated nations in the world, has a shortage of land. It can't have been easy for them to find us, with the change of last name, many changes of residence in those 50 years, and citizenship, but seems the rental money they wanted to charge was strong motivation. We know a shakedown when we see it, and ignored the letter.
Reply to This