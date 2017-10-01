from the should-have-hired-'em dept.
Since 2014, a group of volunteers going by the name Revive Network have been working to keep online game servers running for Battlefield 2, Battlefield 2142, and Battlefield Heroes. As of this week, the team is shutting down that effort thanks to a legal request from publisher Electronic Arts.
"We will get right to the point: Electronic Arts Inc.' legal team has contacted us and nicely asked us to stop distributing and using their intellectual property," the Revive Network team writes in a note on their site. "As diehard fans of the franchise, we will respect these stipulations."
EA's older Battlefield titles were a victim of the 2014 GameSpy shutdown, which disabled the online infrastructure for plenty of classic PC and console games. To get around that, Revive was distributing modified versions of the older Battlefield titles along with a launcher that allowed access to its own, rewritten server infrastructure. The process started with Battlefield 2 in 2014 and expanded to Battlefield 2142 last year, and Battlefield Heroes a few month ago.
by MostCynical on Saturday October 28, @10:57PM
EA appreciates your enjoyment of our old games, but thinks you suck, for not giving them more money.
Stop enjoying stuff when we aren't making money out of it! Buy new stuff! Now!
by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday October 28, @11:15PM
Well, the cat's already out of the bag, the knowledge of how to do so is already out there. They could torrent the process and any necessary files "anonymously" and then claim plausible deniability.
Was really disappointed that Nintendo tried to shut down AM2R. I wonder in the case of AM2R some backdoor negotiating with Nintendo was done to pay off some or all of the AM2R devs and use a lot of their code in the re-released version of Metroid 2. Metroid on a Gameboy was already a pants-on-head retarded idea.
