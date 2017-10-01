from the but-when-can-I-get-my-dilithium-crystals dept.
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.
If you think technologies from Star Trek seem far-fetched, think again. Many of the devices from the acclaimed television series are slowly becoming a reality. While we may not be teleporting people from starships to a planet's surface anytime soon, we are getting closer to developing other tools essential for future space travel endeavours.
I am a lifelong Star Trek fan, but I am also a researcher that specializes in creating new magnetic materials. The field of condensed-matter physics encompasses all new solid and liquid phases of matter, and its study has led to nearly every technological advance of the last century, from computers to cellphones to solar cells.
My approach to looking for new phenomena in materials comes from a chemistry perspective: How can we create materials that have new properties that can change our world, and eventually be used to explore "strange, new worlds"? I believe an understanding of so-called "quantum materials" in particular is essential to make science-fiction science fact.
Quantum materials, magnetic fields and shields, superconductors on spaceships, quantum computers, societal revolution? Get your Trek on.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Justin Case on Saturday October 28, @08:30PM
I'll believe it when I see it.
Wait... will I be able to see it?
Debates among ourselves are a fruitless waste of time until we [re]gain control over our governments.
(Score: 2) by rigrig on Saturday October 28, @08:36PM (4 children)
Which technology are we talking about here?
The summary only states it's definitely not teleportation, I think we've already got mobile phones and automatic sliding doors, and if someone has invented a working warp drive I imagine people would be a bit more excited.
No one remembers the singer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @08:47PM (3 children)
if someone has invented a working warp drive I imagine people would be a bit more excited.
You don't even need that. You simply have to remove the space between yourself and your destination. You need to learn to travel by will of the mind.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @08:52PM
+1 Thats how I do it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @09:01PM (1 child)
"I understand how the engines work now. It came to me in a dream. The engines don't move the ship at all. The ship stays where it is and the engines move the universe around it."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @09:50PM
Spice required.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @08:52PM
Is this an article or the opening line in a grant proposal? The summary contributed nothing of real substance and comparisons to Star Trek w.r.t. to new magnetic materials was tenuous at best. Given the lack of evidence, scientific motivation and compelling arguments, I must reject this grant proposal and wish the authors the best in their next iteration.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @08:53PM
seemed like a nothingburger when I reddit at phys.org [phys.org]
