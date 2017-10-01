Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

How Quantum Materials May Soon Make Star Trek Technology Reality

posted by martyb on Saturday October 28, @08:16PM   Printer-friendly
from the but-when-can-I-get-my-dilithium-crystals dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.

If you think technologies from Star Trek seem far-fetched, think again. Many of the devices from the acclaimed television series are slowly becoming a reality. While we may not be teleporting people from starships to a planet's surface anytime soon, we are getting closer to developing other tools essential for future space travel endeavours.

I am a lifelong Star Trek fan, but I am also a researcher that specializes in creating new magnetic materials. The field of condensed-matter physics encompasses all new solid and liquid phases of matter, and its study has led to nearly every technological advance of the last century, from computers to cellphones to solar cells.

My approach to looking for new phenomena in materials comes from a chemistry perspective: How can we create materials that have new properties that can change our world, and eventually be used to explore "strange, new worlds"? I believe an understanding of so-called "quantum materials" in particular is essential to make science-fiction science fact.

Quantum materials, magnetic fields and shields, superconductors on spaceships, quantum computers, societal revolution? Get your Trek on.

Original Submission


«  Opioid Crisis Official; Insys Therapeutics Billionaire Founder Charged; Walgreens Stocks Narcan
How Quantum Materials May Soon Make Star Trek Technology Reality | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 8 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Justin Case on Saturday October 28, @08:30PM

    by Justin Case (4239) Subscriber Badge on Saturday October 28, @08:30PM (#588785)

    I'll believe it when I see it.

    Wait... will I be able to see it?

    --
    Debates among ourselves are a fruitless waste of time until we [re]gain control over our governments.

  • (Score: 2) by rigrig on Saturday October 28, @08:36PM (4 children)

    by rigrig (5129) Subscriber Badge <soylentnews@tubul.net> on Saturday October 28, @08:36PM (#588788) Homepage

    Which technology are we talking about here?
    The summary only states it's definitely not teleportation, I think we've already got mobile phones and automatic sliding doors, and if someone has invented a working warp drive I imagine people would be a bit more excited.

    --
    No one remembers the singer.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @08:47PM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @08:47PM (#588792)

      if someone has invented a working warp drive I imagine people would be a bit more excited.

      You don't even need that. You simply have to remove the space between yourself and your destination. You need to learn to travel by will of the mind.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @08:52PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @08:52PM (#588795)

        You need to learn to travel by will of the mind.

        +1 Thats how I do it.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @09:01PM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @09:01PM (#588798)

        "I understand how the engines work now. It came to me in a dream. The engines don't move the ship at all. The ship stays where it is and the engines move the universe around it."

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @09:50PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @09:50PM (#588812)

          Spice required.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @08:52PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @08:52PM (#588794)

    Is this an article or the opening line in a grant proposal? The summary contributed nothing of real substance and comparisons to Star Trek w.r.t. to new magnetic materials was tenuous at best. Given the lack of evidence, scientific motivation and compelling arguments, I must reject this grant proposal and wish the authors the best in their next iteration.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @08:53PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 28, @08:53PM (#588796)

    seemed like a nothingburger when I reddit at phys.org [phys.org]

(1)