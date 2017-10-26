17/10/28/1458247 story
posted by Fnord666 on Sunday October 29, @12:58AM
from the better-than-natural-intelligence dept.
Computer scientists have developed artificial intelligence that can outsmart the Captcha website security check system.
Captcha challenges people to prove they are human by recognising combinations of letters and numbers that machines would struggle to complete correctly.
Researchers developed an algorithm that imitates how the human brain responds to these visual clues.
The neural network could identify letters and numbers from their shapes.
The research, conducted by Vicarious - a Californian artificial intelligence firm funded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg - is published in the journal Science.
Good. Now maybe I can get past Captchas.
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Sunday October 29, @01:11AM (2 children)
In some areas, being better than a human is a remarkable achievement - Chess and Go were such.
In some areas, humans set a pretty low bar that an AI would have to surpass. Driving and solving Captcha's are like this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 29, @01:56AM
That's where slashcode was ahead of the curve. An AI can't determine if something is complete crap but a human can. Unfortunately, (youtube adpocolypse) the powers that be do not like the results and think AI is the answer. [youtube.com] LOL!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday October 29, @02:16AM
You're probably right, that humans in general set a low bar for captcha crap. But, I can't even get up to that bar. A lot of them just kick my ass, and I just give up on them, because I just can't see whatever it is that I'm supposed to see.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday October 29, @01:48AM (1 child)
They will phase out captchas within 3 years and replace it with "AI" to detect and delete spam and objectionable content.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 29, @02:01AM
Dear Takyon,
Soylent news comment #588870 [soylentnews.org] has been deleted due to spam and objectionable content. Please click here [google.co.uk] to help resolve the issue. Hate speech is not tolerated, thank you for understanding.
