If you struggle to distribute workload across multiple frontends, this guide on bare metal load balancing might be helpful. Our Sys Architect shares lifehacks on how to make servers process more than half a million requests per second. The article features gdnsd and nginx configuration scripts. The guidelines helped us to ensure even traffic usage and network load distribution, as well as smooth deploys for our programmatic DSP.

The original blog post https://blog.getintent.com/lawyer-broflovskis-principle-or-diy-cloud-load-balancing-a1fd7f818392.