Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

How to Set Up Bare Metal Load Balancing to Process Over Half a Million Requests Per Second

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday October 29, @03:19AM   Printer-friendly
from the evening-things-out dept.
Hardware Software

Getintent writes:

If you struggle to distribute workload across multiple frontends, this guide on bare metal load balancing might be helpful. Our Sys Architect shares lifehacks on how to make servers process more than half a million requests per second. The article features gdnsd and nginx configuration scripts. The guidelines helped us to ensure even traffic usage and network load distribution, as well as smooth deploys for our programmatic DSP.

The original blog post https://blog.getintent.com/lawyer-broflovskis-principle-or-diy-cloud-load-balancing-a1fd7f818392.

Original Submission


«  Artificial Intelligence Smart Enough to Fool Captcha Security Check
How to Set Up Bare Metal Load Balancing to Process Over Half a Million Requests Per Second | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 29, @03:48AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 29, @03:48AM (#588914)

    I cold just print money

(1)