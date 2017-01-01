Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The Second Gilded Age Is Here

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday October 29, @08:01AM   Printer-friendly
from the goose-and-the-golden-egg dept.
Business

Robotron writes:

Wealth inequality stands at its highest since the turn of the 20th century - the so-called 'Gilded Age' - as the proportion of capital held by the world's 1,542 dollar billionaires swells yet higher. The report, undertaken by Swiss banking giant UBS and UK accounting company PwC, discusses the roles technology and globalization play in the status quo, and appears two weeks after the IMF recommended that the rich should pay more tax to address the enormous disparity.

Original Submission


«  Trump Justice Department: Wars Are Off Limits to Court Review
The Second Gilded Age Is Here | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.