According to Bloomberg, Apple is taking a markedly different path with its streaming TV series than the likes of HBO Now or Showtime. The sources for the report—which include Hollywood producers and other industry insiders who have met with the company in recent months—paint a picture of a very conservative corporation making slow progress.
They say that Apple has expressed a preference for uplifting, family-friendly shows and that it has been disinterested in other kinds of pitches—even those from prestigious artists like Gravity's Alfonso Cuarón—because they don't fit that mold.
Carpool Karaoke, based on the segment from CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden, was scheduled to premiere on Apple Music in April, but it didn't. The series came out in August instead. The Bloomberg report indicates that the show was delayed because the initial cuts had swearing and "references to vaginal hygiene."
Will Apple be the new Disney?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Sunday October 29, @10:59AM
Does Apple want to promote vaginal illnesses that result from insufficient hygiene?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 29, @11:00AM (1 child)
Look at how well Pixar stuff sells. In contrast Hollywood seems to have a different agenda - it's not mainly about making profitable movies. Maybe personal profit (or to grope/rape more actors) or maybe many of them are truly completely incompetent ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wo2KB1dEDdk [youtube.com] ).
Most parents won't want their kids to watch GoT stuff - all the violence and sadism etc. When I was really young even some Sesame Street[1] characters were scary... Yeah eventually you want your kids to be able to handle such stuff but as a parent you probably do want to get at least a few minutes of sleep every night rather than having to deal with your kids getting nightmares the whole night :).
So there's probably a huge market for "family friendly stuff" that's still entertaining. Maybe even intelligent and enlightening.
And not all of us are teenagers who still find "edgy and dark" novel or good enough as a selling point.
[1] On a related note: https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/economy/sesame-street-and-its-surprisingly-powerful-effects-on-how-children-learn/2015/06/07/59c73fe4-095c-11e5-9e39-0db921c47b93_story.html [washingtonpost.com]
https://www.theatlantic.com/education/archive/2015/06/sesame-street-preschool-education/396056/ [theatlantic.com]
(Score: 2) by r1348 on Sunday October 29, @11:16AM
Or maybe just implement profiles and parental controls, like Netflix does?
