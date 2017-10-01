Stories
Three EU Governments Want to Give Record Labels Control Over What We Can and Can’t Post Online

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday October 29, @03:04PM   Printer-friendly
canopic jug writes:

Julia Reda, Member of the European Parliament representing Germany, writes about a proposed EU law which would require sites to monitor and censor posts and any other uploaded material. Leaked material shows that at least three governments are actively working to make this happen.

The governments of France, Spain and Portugal want to double down on a law proposed by the European Commission that would force all kinds of internet platforms to install a "censorship machine" to surveil all uploads and try to prevent copyright infringement. They want to add to the Commission proposal that platforms need to automatically remove media that has once been classified as infringing, regardless of the context in which it is uploaded ("staydown").

By law, every video clip of your cat that you share with an app would need to pass through filters controlled by media companies. Essentially, they would have a veto right to any upload to the internet. These filters would be unable to safeguard your rights to quote, to make parodies, and to use existing works in any other way allowed under copyright exceptions.

The examples most talked about are videos, but even comments and source code would be affected. As currently written, the proposed law would effectively ban a diverse range of sites, including SN or even Githhub. The relevancy for those outside the EU is that if the proposal goes through as is, then calls for "harmonization" would be used to spread the rules to other regions of the world.

  • (Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Sunday October 29, @03:30PM (1 child)

    by BsAtHome (889) on Sunday October 29, @03:30PM (#589057)

    Wouldn't such a filter run afoul of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights? It has a strong protection for freedom of expression and any mandated filter law would run afoul of that.

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday October 29, @03:52PM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Sunday October 29, @03:52PM (#589066) Journal
      You'd think hate speech would be better protected as well. I see they walk back [europa.eu] these rights in Article 51, Scope (page 21).

      1. Any limitation on the exercise of the rights and freedoms recognised by this Charter must be provided for by law and respect the essence of those rights and freedoms. Subject to the principle of proportionality, limitations may be made only if they are necessary and genuinely meet objectives of general interest recognised by the Union or the need to protect the rights and freedoms of others

