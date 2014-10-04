from the far-east dept.
The Special Commission on the Commonwealth's Time Zone will vote on November 1st on a final draft of a report recommending that Massachusetts move to the Atlantic Time Zone from the Eastern Time Zone:
A commission is studying the possibility of having Massachusetts join the Atlantic Time Zone, putting it permanently an hour ahead of its current Eastern slot.
That would mean later sunsets in the colder months, and would put the state on a zonal par with the likes of Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, and Bermuda rather than the rest of the eastern United States.
The 11-member commission submitted a draft report on the move in September, and will vote on a final one on November 1. If that gets a green-light, the recommendation will go to lawmakers—who may or may not pursue the move.
Maine and New Hampshire would likely join Massachusetts in switching to the Atlantic Time Zone.
2014 editorial on the benefits. Also at NBC.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday October 29, @05:28PM
Fucking Massholes. They are perhaps the only portion of the American population that even Californians hate.
Timezones are about pragmatism, being in sync with your neighbor states.
(Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Sunday October 29, @05:34PM
They should go whole hog and adopt Newfoundland Time! [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 29, @05:43PM
Politicians are wannabe time travelers, changing clocks back and forth like it means something. We have atomic clocks that can keep time to 18 decimal points, and along comes the government to decree: "Hey, why don't you move time up by an hour on some future date (which we'll keep a secret), and move it back an hour on another surprise date." Why? We forgot, but something about farmers who don't like to get up before dawn, or kids who have to walk to school when it's dark, or people using more electricity when they turn the lights on. And we don't care about the resulting health effects, software bugs, or wasted programming time.
Talk about government overreach...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 29, @06:51PM
For the contiguous 48 states: East of the Mississippi on one zone (possibly including states directly west of the big river), west on the other. Not sure if 2 or 3 hours apart is the best fit?
