A study has found that people who smoke more cannabis have more sex than those who smoke less or abstain:
Tobacco companies put a lot of effort into giving cigarettes sex appeal, but the more sensual smoke might actually belong to marijuana. Some users have said pot is a natural aphrodisiac, despite scientific literature turning up mixed results on the subject. At the very least, a study published Friday [DOI: 10.1016/j.jsxm.2017.09.005] [DX] in the Journal of Sexual Medicine suggests that people who smoke more weed are having more sex than those who smoke less or abstain. But whether it's cause or effect isn't clear.
The researchers pulled together data from roughly 50,000 people who participated in an annual Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey during various years between 2002 and 2015. "We reported how often they smoke — monthly, weekly or daily — and how many times they've had sex in the last month," says Dr. Michael Eisenberg, a urologist at Stanford University Medical Center and the senior author on the study. "What we found was compared to never-users, those who reported daily use had about 20 percent more sex. So over the course of a year, they're having sex maybe 20 more times."
Women who consumed marijuana daily had sex 7.1 times a month, on average; for men, it was 6.9 times. Women who didn't use marijuana at all had sex 6 times a month, on average, while men who didn't use marijuana had sex an average of 5.6 times a month.
When the researchers considered other potentially confounding factors, such as alcohol or cocaine use, age, religion or having children, the association between more marijuana and more sex held, Eisenberg says. "It was pretty much every group we studied, this pattern persisted," he says. The more marijuana people smoked, the more they seemed to be having sex.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @12:38AM (2 children)
People who have disrupted their thought processes are more susceptible to random decisions. Interesting they put a number to it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @12:42AM (1 child)
It's not even a significant difference.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @12:47AM
Just like drinking. gaming, and tobacco smoking, it is a social method for both getting comfortable with a person and lowering your anxieties/inhibitions to a point where you are comfortable hooking up.
I can tell you based on time spent among circles online that plenty of straight laced people want outlets for sex regardless of drugs on a daily basis. But real life often doesn't allow those possibilities, especially in monogamous relationships with one or both partners working 8 or more hours a day, not including social, familial, or home obligations which might affect both mood and energy necessary for an enjoyable sexual experience.
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Monday October 30, @12:53AM
People who do drugs are open to bodily experience more. People who are open to bodily experience more tend to do drugs. Hence, people who put more weight on body sensation will probably enjoy sex more than an uptight Christian who think pot is the devil and sex is reserved for the demonic ritual of physical enjoyment.
