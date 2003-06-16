from the pre-salted dept.
Chinese scientists put rice grown in seawater on the nation's tables
Rice grown on a commercial scale in diluted seawater has, for the first time, made it into the rice bowls of ordinary Chinese people after a breakthrough in food production following more than four decades of efforts by farmers, researchers, government agencies and businesses.
[...] China has one million square kilometres of waste land, an area the size of Ethiopia, where plants struggle to grow because of high salinity or alkalinity levels in the soil. Agricultural scientist Yuan Longping, known as China's "father of hybrid rice", told mainland media that if a tenth of such areas were planted with rice species resistant to salt, they could boost China's rice production by nearly 20 per cent. They could produce 50 million tonnes of food, enough to feed 200 million people, he said. A research team led by Yuan, 87, recently doubled the output of seawater rice, which in the past was too low for large-scale production.
[...] Last month, at the nation's largest seawater rice farm, in Qingdao, the output of Yuan's seawater rice exceeded 4.5 tonnes a hectare, according to state media reports. [...] Each kilogram of "Yuan Mi" costs 50 yuan (US$7.50), or eight times as much as ordinary rice. It is sold in packs weighing 1kg, 2kg, 5kg and 10kg.
[...] The seawater rice developed by Yuan and other research teams is not irrigated by pure seawater, but mixes it with fresh water to reduce the salt content to 6 grams per litre. The average litre of seawater contains five times as much salt. Researchers said it would take years more research to develop a rice species that could grow in pure seawater.
Professor Zhu Xiyue, an economics and policy expert at the national rice institute, said the seawater rice project would help secure China's food supply by turning "waste land to green fields". "The output may be low and price high, but they can increase China's total area of arable land, which can be used and save many lives in hard times," Zhou said.
What's taking vitamin A fortified "golden rice" so long to come to market? A new study blames the rice rather than anti-GMO activists:
Heralded on the cover of Time magazine in 2000 as a genetically modified crop with the potential to save millions of lives in the developing world, Golden Rice is still years away from field introduction and even then, may fall short of lofty health benefits still cited regularly by GMO advocates. "Golden Rice is still not ready for the market, but we find little support for the common claim that environmental activists are responsible for stalling its introduction. GMO opponents have not been the problem," says lead author Glenn Stone, professor of anthropology and environmental studies at Washington University in St. Louis.
First conceived in the 1980s and a focus of research since 1992, Golden Rice has been a lightning rod in the battle over genetically modified crops. GMO advocates have long touted the innovation as a practical way to provide poor farmers in remote areas with a subsistence crop capable of adding much-needed vitamin A to local diets. A problem in many poor countries, vitamin A deficiencies leave millions at high risk for infection, diseases, and other maladies, such as blindness. Some anti-GMO groups view Golden Rice as an over-hyped Trojan Horse that biotechnology corporations and their allies hope will pave the way for the global approval of other more profitable GMO crops.
A new study published in the journal Agriculture & Human Values [DOI: 10.1007/s10460-016-9696-1] reports little evidence that anti-GMO activists are to blame for Golden Rice's unfulfilled promises. "The rice simply has not been successful in test plots of the rice-breeding institutes in the Philippines, where the leading research is being done," Stone says. "It has not even been submitted for approval to the regulatory agency, the Philippine Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI). A few months ago, the Philippine Supreme Court did issue a temporary suspension of GMO crop trials. Depending on how long it lasts, the suspension could definitely impact GMO crop development. But it's hard to blame the lack of success with Golden Rice on this recent action."