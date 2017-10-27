from the unsweetened-sugar dept.
Trump's Department of Justice is trying to get a do-over with its campaign to get backdoors onto iPhones and into secure messaging services. The policy rebrand even has its own made-up buzzword. They're calling it "responsible encryption."
After Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein introduced the term in his speech to the U.S. Naval Academy, most everyone who read the transcript was doing spit-takes at their computer monitors. From hackers and infosec professionals to attorneys and tech journalists, "responsible encryption" sounded like a marketing plan to sell unsweetened sugar to diabetics.
Government officials -- not just in the U.S. but around the world -- have always been cranky that they can't access communications that use end-to-end encryption, whether that's Signal or the kind of encryption that protects an iPhone. The authorities are vexed, they say, because encryption without a backdoor impedes law-enforcement investigations, such as when terrorist acts occur.
[...] "Look, it's real simple. Encryption is good for our national security; it's good for our economy. We should be strengthening encryption, not weakening it. And it's technically impossible to have strong encryption with any kind of backdoor," said Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas), when asked about Rosenstein's proposal for responsible encryption at The Atlantic's Cyber Frontier event in Washington, D.C.
Source: Great, now there's 'responsible encryption'
(Score: 1) by Chromium_One on Monday October 30, @09:04AM (2 children)
Best idea evar! Surely, only the people who engineered the back doors could ever possibly exploit them!
[insert long stream of profanities here]
When you live in a sick society, everything you do is wrong.
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Monday October 30, @09:24AM (1 child)
They don't care if your phone is hacked by someone else... as long as they can get into it if they care to.
Also, clearly then, if your phone cannot be accessed... you have something to hide. What are you hiding??
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @09:35AM
None of your business. Now, can you please go back to respect me as a person?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @09:31AM
Die
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @09:45AM
Great, another term that means the exact opposite of what it means. Doubleplusgood.
(I'd rant about this, but pretty much everyone here is already familiar with all of the reasons why backdoors and "golden keys" and pixie dust are stupid, so I'll spare both your eyes and my keyboard.)
