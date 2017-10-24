from the color-me-green-as-a-bill dept.
Cost to Enter National Parks Will More Than Double, As Land Around Them Gets Leased for Oil and Gas
The current Republican president and his Secretary of the Interior have a different view of things. They are cutting the budget of the National Park Service and significantly increasing the fees to get in.
"The infrastructure of our national parks is aging and in need of renovation and restoration," said U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. "Targeted fee increases at some of our most-visited parks will help ensure that they are protected and preserved in perpetuity and that visitors enjoy a world-class experience that mirrors the amazing destinations they are visiting."
But then according to AP,
"While the national parks counted 292 million visitors in 2014, those visitors tend to be older and whiter than the U.S. population overall." Sounds like people who voted for the president, and if you are over 62 it's free (albeit with a lifetime pass that just increased in price) so the boomer base is protected.
But wait, there's more; in accordance with the President's executive order "promoting energy independence and economic growth, "they have started leasing land around National Parks (they are not allowed to in the parks) to today's Robber Barons for oil and gas development.
Oh well. National Monuments are better anyway.
U.S. National Park Service Seeks Comments on Proposed Fee Increases
The National Park Service issued a press release about its proposal to raise fees at its most popular parks:
News Release Date: October 24, 2017
Contact:NPS Office of Communications, 202-208-6843
Public invited to provide comments on proposed peak season fee increases at 17 highly visited parks
[...] The proposed new fee structure would be implemented at Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Denali, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, Olympic, Sequoia & Kings Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Zion National Parks with peak season starting on May 1, 2018; in Acadia, Mount Rainier, Rocky Mountain, and Shenandoah National Parks with peak season starting on June 1, 2018; and in Joshua Tree National Park as soon as practicable in 2018.
A public comment period on the peak-season entrance fee proposal will be open from October 24, 2017 to November 23, 2017, on the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) website https://parkplanning.nps.gov/proposedpeakseasonfeerates. Written comments can be sent to 1849 C Street, NW, Mail Stop: 2346 Washington, DC 20240.
If implemented, estimates suggest that the peak-season price structure could increase national park revenue by $70 million per year. That is a 34 percent increase over the $200 million collected in Fiscal Year 2016. Under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act, 80% of an entrance fee remains in the park where it is collected. The other 20% is spent on projects in other national parks.
During the peak season at each park, the entrance fee would be $70 per private, non-commercial vehicle, $50 per motorcycle, and $30 per person on bike or foot. A park-specific annual pass for any of the 17 parks would be available for $75.
The New York Post called some of the proposed increases "steep":
The National Park Service is considering a steep increase in entrance fees at 17 of its most popular parks, mostly in the West, to address a backlog of maintenance and infrastructure projects.
Visitors to the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Zion and other national parks would be charged $70 per vehicle, up from the fee of $30 for a weekly pass. At others, the hike is nearly triple, from $25 to $70.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Monday October 30, @10:47AM
There's a blogger whose company runs campsites and other facilities [coyoteblog.com] throughout the country, including facilities in the national parks.
Consider this: His company cannot charge more than the parks would charge. He makes money, despite the fact that his company is responsible for maintenance *and* has to pay a share of the fees on to the park service. Yet the park services cannot afford to maintain these sites themselves.
Some of his articles look into the reasons. The main difference is this: For his nationwide company, he had an administrative staff of...one. Himself. In a typical park service, whether state or federal, you have an entire cadre of bureaucrats overseeing the few people actually on the ground doing things.
It's a disease of government: Bureaucracies exist to perpetuate themselves. There is almost never any reason to trim deadwood. If a private company becomes inefficient, and fails to correct this, it ultimately dies. The government just raises fees, or goes deeper into debt.
Dunno what the solution is. But raising fees is certainly not part of it - that will just finance more bureaucrats to schedule meetings to discuss the problem. And probably to hire private companies to do the actual work, while keeping the bureaucrats.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This