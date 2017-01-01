17/10/29/1519215 story
Samsung has announced a new app called Linux on Galaxy that works with its DeX docking station to bring a full Linux desktop experience to Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphone users.
Comments from IDC sounded skeptical saying the concept is "interesting at best", but "the No. 1 challenge is that there is no public infrastructure for where you can dock your phone, other than in your home or office... Where you really would like to have that is at a hotel, at an airport, etc."
Samsung is touting their DeX environment as "supremely better than all the earlier attempts to have a smartphone docking into a big screen".
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Sunday October 29, @08:06PM
What's the difference between this and, say, installing the GNURoot Debian and XSDL apps onto any Android phone and connecting it to a USB or Bluetooth keyboard and an HDMI monitor?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday October 29, @08:19PM
"supremely better than all the earlier attempts to have a smartphone docking into a big screen"
😎
