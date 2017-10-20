Apple has reportedly dismissed an engineer after his daughter's iPhone X hands-on video went viral on YouTube. Brooke Amelia Peterson published a vlog earlier this week, which included a trip to the Apple campus to visit her father and see an unreleased iPhone X. Peterson's video was quickly picked up by sites like 9to5Mac, and it spread even further on YouTube.

Peterson now claims her father has been fired as a result of her video. In a tearful video, Peterson explains her father violated an Apple company rule by allowing her to film the unreleased handset at Apple's campus. Apple reportedly requested that Peterson remove the video, but it was clearly too late as the content spread further and further.