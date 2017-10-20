from the gotta-get-them-views dept.
Apple fires iPhone X engineer after daughter's hands-on video goes viral
Apple has reportedly dismissed an engineer after his daughter's iPhone X hands-on video went viral on YouTube. Brooke Amelia Peterson published a vlog earlier this week, which included a trip to the Apple campus to visit her father and see an unreleased iPhone X. Peterson's video was quickly picked up by sites like 9to5Mac, and it spread even further on YouTube.
Peterson now claims her father has been fired as a result of her video. In a tearful video, Peterson explains her father violated an Apple company rule by allowing her to film the unreleased handset at Apple's campus. Apple reportedly requested that Peterson remove the video, but it was clearly too late as the content spread further and further.
From the follow-up video (at 2:14):
"He takes full responsibility for letting me film his iPhone X. Apple let him go. At the end of the day, when you work for Apple, it doesn't matter how good of a person you are. If you break a rule, they just have no tolerance. They had to do what they had to do. I'm not mad at Apple. I'm not gonna stop buying Apple products. Rules are in place for the happiness and for the safety of workers."
Will Mr. Peterson get sued if he tries to work somewhere else in Silicon Valley?
Also at Engadget.
Related: iPhone X screen repair: That'll be $275
Previously: Apple's New iPhone X will let You Control the Poo Emoji with Your Face
Apple and Belkin's $35 Dongle Brings 3.5mm Headphone Port Back to the iPhone
Apple Sued Over "Animoji" Trademark
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @06:33PM (1 child)
The only thing that stood out to me was this: "I'm not gonna stop buying Apple products." It's like a religion; people have to publicly re-affirm their commitment to "the cause".

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @06:45PM
Yeah, that made me want to vomit a little.


(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @06:37PM (1 child)
An NDA is an NDA. And helping his daughter with her video didn't help his situation.

(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday October 30, @06:46PM
True. You need to get on Apple's "approved leakers and free advertisers" list first...


(Score: 4, Insightful) by Uncle_Al on Monday October 30, @06:37PM (1 child)
"Rules are in place for the happiness and for the safety of workers"
Bullshit. They are there to make sure what the Corporation does is kept secret.
Same happens at Google. You squeal, they cut your nuts off.
Poor guy has zero chance for another job in the Paranoid Valley

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @06:50PM
Exactly, I had the same reaction to that part of the reply. For the happiness and safety of workers you can't film a phone? Give me a break. That's like saying "the re-education and extermination camp is there for the happiness of those inside it". BULLshit!
This sounds a lot like a Stockholm-syndrome [wikipedia.org] victim talking...

