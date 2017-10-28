from the interdicting-the-supply-lines dept.
Walmart isn't stocking shelves with robots just yet, but they will scan shelves using robots:
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is rolling out shelf-scanning robots in more than 50 U.S. stores to replenish inventory faster and save employees time when products run out.
The approximately 2-foot (0.61-meter) robots come with a tower that is fitted with cameras that scan aisles to check stock and identify missing and misplaced items, incorrect prices and mislabeling. The robots pass that data to store employees, who then stock the shelves and fix errors.
Out-of-stock items are a big problem for retailers since they miss out on sales every time a shopper cannot find a product on store shelves.
Scanbots won't help with finding the 2 cans of baba ganoush hidden behind 50 cans of hummus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @09:57PM
