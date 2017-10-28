from the notDead++ dept.
Several sites are reporting that BlackBerry Mobile seems to be prepping a new QWERTY phone after the modest success of the KEYone. From GSMarena:
The new BBF100-1 has a physical QWERTY keyboard too and it will keep the screen resolution of the Keyone, namely 1,080x1,620. It's unclear if the screen size will stay the same at 4.5", but it wouldn't be surprising if it did.
A clear upgrade will come in processing power, because the Keyone's successor will sport Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 chipset. It comes with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 CPU and the Adreno 512 GPU, along with the X12 LTE modem enabling up to 600Mbps peak download speeds and 150Mbps peak uploads. All in all, it should definitely provide better performance than the Snapdragon 625 inside the Keyone.
So not the Passport 2 many people have hoped for, but good news for the few still demanding a physical keyboard on their mobile devices. It seems that BlackBerry, or now TCL could do well just releasing updated models of a handful of devices every few years rather than brand new devices and formfactors every time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @11:14PM
https://realhousemoms.com/classic-blackberry-crumble/ [realhousemoms.com]
Reply to This