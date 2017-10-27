from the Sargent-Schulz-defense dept.
http://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/357486-fema-has-significant-concerns-with-puerto-ricos-300m-power
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is sounding an alarm over Puerto Rico's $300 million contract with a small Montana company to restore power infrastructure, amid concerns over the firm's tiny staff and lack of competitive bidding. FEMA will be responsible for paying for the work by Whitefish Energy Holdings, but the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), the island's utility, entered into the contract. "Based on initial review and information from PREPA, FEMA has significant concerns with how PREPA procured this contract and has not confirmed whether the contract prices are reasonable," FEMA said in its statement.
[...] The Whitefish deal has raised alarm among Puerto Rico's leadership, Congress and others, and two congressional committees are investigating it. The contract was reached with no bidding. The company had two employees and little experience in utility work prior to Hurricane Maria hitting the island and is paying workers hundreds of dollars per hour.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/white-house-disavows-puerto-rico-contract-with-whitefish-energy-amid-investigations/
The White House said Friday the federal government had no involvement in the decision to award a $300 million contract to help restore Puerto Rico's power grid to a tiny Montana company in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's hometown.
Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president had asked Zinke about the contract and that the cabinet secretary said he had nothing to do with it. "He had no role in that contract," Sanders said of Zinke. "This was a state and local decision made by the Puerto Rican authorities and not the federal government."
Also at NPR.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 31, @08:53AM (1 child)
Whitefish Energy Holdings was the only company willing to take the business without a huge down payment. Every other company took one look at Puerto Rico's credit situation and just NOPEd right out of the deal.
So the only willing company gets the contract, hires 400 people willing to go to Puerto Rico, and starts work.
It looks strange, I suppose, to pick a small supplier. This is how it goes when your credit sucks and you have no money.
Why cancel? Is that just because it looks strange, or did a larger company get upset about losing the opportunity? Maybe a larger company did a bit of lobbying, pushed some stories to journalists, and generally tried to stir up trouble in an effort to get another try at the contract? That cancellation is far more suspicious than the initial contract.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday October 31, @09:11AM
That's true. That's true, I hear they canceled the contract. Let me tell you, I can see why. I see stories of chaos, chaos, yet it is the exact opposite. @WhitefishEnergy is running like a fine-tuned machine, despite the very biased stories in the #FakeNews #MSM. Doing a fabulous job in #Manatí, in #Caguas, in #Guaynabo, in many places. I love seeing an American company doing such great work for our friends in Puerto Rico! #PRStrong 🇵🇷
